Pictured: Charlie Wiebers

 Photo: Matt Gubbels/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Charlie Wiebers went over 1,000 points in a D-S win while Glenwood, Harlan, LC, SBL, LeMars, PV, Stanberry, WOCO and Falls City also advanced in KMAland boys basketball action Monday.

IA 3A-8: Glenwood 75 Greene County 40 

Ryan Blum poured in 25 points and had 10 rebounds with five assists for Glenwood in the win.

IA 3A-8: Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT 

Connor Bruck scored 23 points to lead Harlan in a tight victory.

Skyler Handlos exploded for 28 to lead Atlantic.

IA 3A-8: Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42 

Charlie Wiebers became the fifth player in Denison program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

MO 1-16: Worth County 77 Rock Port 70 

Alex Rinehart scored 22 points and Jackson Runde added 20 to lead Worth County in the win.

Holden Farmer topped Rock Port with 18 points. Alex Burke and Trey Peshek had 15 apiece.

IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Substate 1 – First Round

Carroll 69 Estherville Lincoln Central 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Spencer 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 65 Storm Lake 50

LeMars 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54

Class 3A Substate 8 – First Round

Winterset 83 Clarke 30

Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42

Glenwood 75 Greene County 40

Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT

Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round

Fort Dodge 65 Sioux City West 60

Ames 68 Sioux City North 32

Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round

Urbandale 56 Des Moines Hoover 28

Lewis Central 64 Thomas Jefferson 50

MISSOURI BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 First Round (at Albany)

Platte Valley 90 West Nodaway 35

Albany 39 North Nodaway 23

Stanberry 37 Northeast Nodaway 22

Worth County 77 Rock Port 70

NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview

Platteview 62 Nebraska City 48

Waverly 40 Plattsmouth 29

Class B Subdistrict 3 at Bennington

Roncalli Catholic 68 Blair 35

Class C1 Subdistrict First Round

C1-1: Falls City 57 Syracuse 35

C1-3: Conestoga 54 Louisville 34

REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Savannah at Excelsior Springs