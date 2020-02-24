(KMAland) -- Charlie Wiebers went over 1,000 points in a D-S win while Glenwood, Harlan, LC, SBL, LeMars, PV, Stanberry, WOCO and Falls City also advanced in KMAland boys basketball action Monday.
IA 3A-8: Glenwood 75 Greene County 40
Ryan Blum poured in 25 points and had 10 rebounds with five assists for Glenwood in the win.
IA 3A-8: Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT
Connor Bruck scored 23 points to lead Harlan in a tight victory.
Skyler Handlos exploded for 28 to lead Atlantic.
IA 3A-8: Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42
Charlie Wiebers became the fifth player in Denison program history to surpass 1,000 career points.
MO 1-16: Worth County 77 Rock Port 70
Alex Rinehart scored 22 points and Jackson Runde added 20 to lead Worth County in the win.
Holden Farmer topped Rock Port with 18 points. Alex Burke and Trey Peshek had 15 apiece.
IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Substate 1 – First Round
Carroll 69 Estherville Lincoln Central 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Spencer 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 65 Storm Lake 50
LeMars 73 Bishop Heelan Catholic 54
Class 3A Substate 8 – First Round
Winterset 83 Clarke 30
Denison-Schleswig 63 Creston 42
Glenwood 75 Greene County 40
Harlan 62 Atlantic 59 — OT
Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round
Fort Dodge 65 Sioux City West 60
Ames 68 Sioux City North 32
Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round
Urbandale 56 Des Moines Hoover 28
Lewis Central 64 Thomas Jefferson 50
MISSOURI BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 First Round (at Albany)
Platte Valley 90 West Nodaway 35
Albany 39 North Nodaway 23
Stanberry 37 Northeast Nodaway 22
Worth County 77 Rock Port 70
NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview
Platteview 62 Nebraska City 48
Waverly 40 Plattsmouth 29
Class B Subdistrict 3 at Bennington
Roncalli Catholic 68 Blair 35
Class C1 Subdistrict First Round
C1-1: Falls City 57 Syracuse 35
C1-3: Conestoga 54 Louisville 34
REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Missouri)
