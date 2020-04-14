(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2020 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur - Central (Basketball)
Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys - Des Moines Area (Basketball)
Dustin Andreasen, Audubon - Graceland (Wrestling)
Allana Arkfeld, Denison-Schleswig - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball)
Abigail Barnes, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Softball)
Derek Baucom, Red Oak - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story
Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story
Malena Beezley, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story
Dylan Berens, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Football)
Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Basketball)
Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic - Concordia (Baseball)
Gracie Bernard, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)
Taryn Bertini, Glenwood - Simpson (Volleyball) Story
Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig - Des Moines Area (Basketball)
Elaina Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Volleyball) Story
Jackson Bram, Maryville - North Dakota State (Football) Interview
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story
Amanda Brich, Tri-Center - Buena Vista (Soccer & Track) Story
Lauren Brown, Underwood - Central (Volleyball)
Ethan Brumbaugh, Rock Port - Southwestern (Golf) Story
Presley Brumbaugh, Sidney - Southeast (Volleyball) Story
Zander Carda, Glenwood - Waldorf (Football)
Zach Carr, Glenwood - Grand View (Football) Story
Tori Castle, Treynor - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Kyle Cerven, Shenandoah - Morningside (Football) Story
Sam Christiansen, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Noah Clark, Glenwood - Grand View (Football)
Kylie Collins, St. Albert - College of Saint Mary (Swimming)
Ashlyn Cook, Missouri Valley - Coe (Softball) Story
Kilea Cooper, East Atchison - Southeast (Basketball) Story
Jayden Cross, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story
Rachel Cushing, Lewis Central - College of Saint Mary (Volleyball)
Keygan Day, Stanton - Central (Football) Story
Bradley Dennis, Atlantic - Iowa Western (Cross Country & Track)
Roxy Denton, Shenandoah - Omaha (Track & Field) Story
Easton Dermody, Lewis Central - Iowa Central (Baseball)
Levi Detrick, Shenandoah - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story
James Devine, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer)
Maddy Duncan, Sidney - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Nic Duysen, East Mills - Wartburg (Football) Story
Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg - Waldorf (Softball) Story
Delaney Esterling, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Volleyball) Story
Michel Evertsen, Central Decatur - Grand View (Basketball & Golf) Story
Jake Fisher, Treynor - Iowa (Football) Story
Brock Fox, Treynor - Augustana (Football) Story
Jon Franke, Tri-Center - Grand View (Cross Country & Track)
Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story
Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr - Simpson (Basketball) Story
Jayden Gessert, Harlan - Morningside (Bowling)
Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)
Chloe Gregory, Treynor - Grand View (Track & Field) Story
Jermaine Green, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Football)
Trevor Griffin, Lewis Central - South Dakota School of Mines (Football)
Grace Guidry, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Soccer) Story
Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story
Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren - Ellsworth (Baseball)
Caitlyn Hanafan, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)
Emma Hanson, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
Gaven Heim, Tri-Center - Iowa Western (Football)
Jacob Heitshusen, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football)
Austin Herold, Shenandoah - Southwest Tennessee (Baseball) Story
Hadley Hill, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer) Story
Payton Hilts, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Softball)
T.J. Hopkins, Mound City - Graceland (Football) Story
Dylan Hopp, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Football)
MaKenna Hudson, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Maclaine Hug, Auburn - Peru State (Softball)
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock - Nebraska (Football) Story
Rylie Jacobsen, Treynor - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Emma Jimmerson, Missouri Valley - Morningside (Softball)
Logan Joens, Underwood - College of Saint Mary (Softball) Story
Logan Jones, Lewis Central - Iowa (Football) Story
Noah Jorgenson, Sidney - Central (Cross Country & Track) Story
Sara Keeler, Creston - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story
Taylan Keefer, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Volleyball) Video
Colby Keller, IKM-Manning - Simpson (Basketball)
Reas Knapp, Mount Ayr - Dordt (Football)
Connor Koppa, Red Oak - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story
Austin Korner, Denison-Schleswig - Grand View (Football)
Peyton Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer)
Jed Kyle, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Football & Track)
Connor Lancial, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Cross Country & Track) Story
Ethan Lemon, Harlan - Indian Hills (Wrestling)
Joslyn Lewis, Glenwood - Benedictine (Volleyball) Story
Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda - Nebraska Wesleyan (Football) Story
Rylan Luther, Creston - Dordt (Football)
Nick Mather, Shenandoah - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story
Caleb Mattox, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Basketball)
Nate McCombs, Treynor - Northwestern (Baseball) Story
Justin McCunn, Red Oak - Grand View (Wrestling) Story
Carrington Meek, Red Oak - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story
Jack Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Baseball)
Deon Metezier, Maryville - Iowa Western (Football)
Luke Mieska, Treynor - Soccer (Nebraska Wesleyan) Story
Brady Miller, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Tyler Moen, Atlantic - Iowa State (Football) Story
Johnathan Monson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Jared Moreland, Creston - Southwestern (Cross Country)
Devin Morelock, Shenandoah - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story
Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia - Northwestern (Basketball) Story
Landon Nelson, Underwood - Iowa Western (Football)
Brody O'Brien, Atlantic - Briar Cliff (Baseball)
Tate Oglesby, Maryville - Emporia State (Basketball) Story
Eli Owen, Fremont-Mills - York (Basketball) Story
John Palmer, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur - Iowa State (Football) Story
Isabel Pershing, St. Albert - Grand View (Basketball) Story
Kara Peter, Kuemper Catholic - Drake (Volleyball) Story
Nile Petersen, Atlantic - Wartburg (Tennis) Story
Tyler Peterson, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story
Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia - Iowa Central (Football) Story
Clare Plummer, Abraham Lincoln - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Ryann Portch, AHSTW - Hawkeye (Cross Country & Track) Story
Sam Porter, AHSTW - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Emily Powers, IKM-Manning - Buena Vista (Golf)
Pluma Pross, Atlantic - Briar Cliff (Track & Field)
Kendall Reed, Fremont-Mills - College of Saint Mary (Softball) Story
Ellie Rengstorf, Red Oak - Grand View (Basketball) Story
Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Basketball)
Cale Roller, Atlantic - Morningside (Football)
Colbey Roth, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball)
Joel Sampson, AHSTW - Southwestern (Baseball) Story
Kristin Schaff, Central Decatur - Grand View (Golf)
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW - Omaha (Track & Field)
Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story
Allisa Schubert, Thomas Jefferson - College of Saint Mary (Basketball)
Allison Schubert, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Basketball) Story
Brennan Sefrit, Bedford - Upper Iowa (Basketball & Baseball) Story
Hayllee Sell, Glenwood - Peru State (Softball)
Isabella Smith, Lewis Central - Drake (Soccer) Story
Tim Spiker, Underwood - Dordt (Football)
Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - Omaha (Cross Country/Track) Story
Darren Stein, Harlan - Morningside (Bowling)
Skylyr Stewart, Martensdale-St. Marys - Buena Vista (Basketball)
Clayton Stille, Fremont-Mills - Iowa Western (Football)
Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys - Hastings KS (Basketball)
James Switzer, Fremont-Mills - Simpson (Football)
Ellerie Tarbox, St. Albert - Missouri Western (Soccer) Story
Blake Thomsen, Underwood - St. Cloud State (Wrestling) Story
Jack Tiarks, Treynor - Iowa State (Football) Story
Kami Tibben, Stanton - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Tyler Vandewater, Nodaway Valley - Benedictine Mesa (Baseball) Story
Drew Venteicher, Lenox - Loras (Wrestling) Story
Kaley Verwers, Martensdale-St. Marys - Graceland (Softball)
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball)
Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Soccer)
Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball)
Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Baseball)
Connor Williams, Lewis Central - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley - Dordt (Football)
Tommy Wilson, Sidney - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Megan Witte, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Volleyball) Story
Joey Wohlers, Tri-Center - Dubuque (Cross Country & Track)
Lance Wright, St. Albert - Iowa Central (Baseball) Story