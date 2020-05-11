2020 Senior College Decisions
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2020 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Jadyn Achenbach, Riverside - Iowa Central (Volleyball)

Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur - Central (Basketball) Story

Ashlynn Amdor, Riverside - Iowa Western (Softball)

Jocelyn Amos, Griswold - Iowa Central (Basketball)

Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys - Des Moines Area (Basketball)

Allana Arkfeld, Denison-Schleswig - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball)

Connor Attkisson, Tri-Center - Iowa Western (Wrestling) Story

Abigail Barnes, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Softball)

Derek Baucom, Red Oak - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story

Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story

Malena Beezley, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story

Dylan Berens, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Football)

Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Basketball)

Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic - Concordia (Baseball)

Gracie Bernard, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)

Taryn Bertini, Glenwood - Simpson (Volleyball) Story

Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig - Des Moines Area (Basketball)

Gracie Bluml, Riverside - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Elaina Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Volleyball) Story

Jackson Bram, Maryville - North Dakota State (Football) Interview

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning - Des Moines Area (Basketball) Story

Grant Brehmer, Lewis Central - South Dakota School of Mines (Football)

Amanda Brich, Tri-Center - Buena Vista (Soccer & Track) Story

Lauren Brown, Underwood - Central (Volleyball) Story

Ethan Brumbaugh, Rock Port - Southwestern (Golf) Story

Presley Brumbaugh, Sidney - Southeast (Volleyball) Story

Zander Carda, Glenwood - Waldorf (Football)

Zach Carr, Glenwood - Grand View (Football) Story

Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys - South Dakota State Story

Tori Castle, Treynor - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Marcus Cave, Weeping Water - York (Wrestling)

Kyle Cerven, Shenandoah - Morningside (Football) Story

Sam Christiansen, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Noah Clark, Glenwood - Grand View (Football)

Kylie Collins, St. Albert - College of Saint Mary (Swimming)

Ashlyn Cook, Missouri Valley - Coe (Softball) Story

Kilea Cooper, East Atchison - Southeast (Basketball) Story

Jayden Cross, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story 

Rachel Cushing, Lewis Central - College of Saint Mary (Volleyball) Story

Keygan Day, Stanton - Central (Football) Story

Melissa Deist, Audubon - Northern Iowa (Track & Field) Story

Bradley Dennis, Atlantic - Iowa Western (Cross Country & Track)

Roxy Denton, Shenandoah - Omaha (Track & Field) Story

Easton Dermody, Lewis Central - Iowa Central (Baseball) Story

Levi Detrick, Shenandoah - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story

James Devine, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer)

Cole Drummond, Lewis Central - Buena Vista (Soccer)

Maddy Duncan, Sidney - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Nic Duysen, East Mills - Wartburg (Football) Story

Kaela Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg - Waldorf (Softball) Story

Delaney Esterling, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Volleyball) Story

Michel Evertsen, Central Decatur - Grand View (Basketball & Golf) Story

Ben Fichter, Abraham Lincoln - Morningside (Football & Baseball)

Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW - Iowa Western (Wrestling) Story

Jake Fisher, Treynor - Iowa (Football) Story

Brock Fox, Treynor - Augustana (Football) Story

Jon Franke, Tri-Center - Grand View (Cross Country & Track)

Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center - Morningside (Football) Story

Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr - Simpson (Basketball) Story

Jayden Gessert, Harlan - Morningside (Bowling)

Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison - Des Moines Area (Volleyball)

Anna Gladstone, Worth County - Northwest Missouri State (Track & Field)

Joey Goins, AHSTW - Simpson (Football) Story

Chloe Gregory, Treynor - Grand View (Track & Field) Story

Jermaine Green, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Football)

Trevor Griffin, Lewis Central - South Dakota School of Mines (Football)

Isaac Grose, Mount Ayr - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story

Grace Guidry, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Soccer) Story

Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic - Nebraska (Football) Story

Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Caitlyn Hanafan, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)

Emma Hanson, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Katie Harold, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Soccer)

Colton Hauschild, Fremont-Mills - Central (Football)

Gaven Heim, Tri-Center - Iowa Western (Football)

Jacob Heitshusen, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football)

Austin Herold, Shenandoah - Southwest Tennessee (Baseball) Story

Hadley Hill, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer) Story

Payton Hilts, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Softball) Story

T.J. Hopkins, Mound City - Graceland (Football) Story

Dylan Hopp, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Football)

MaKenna Hudson, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Maclaine Hug, Auburn - Peru State (Softball)

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock - Nebraska (Football) Story

Rylie Jacobsen, Treynor - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Sammi Jahde, CAM - Iowa Western (Golf)

Logan James, Underwood - Wartburg (Wrestling)

Emma Jimmerson, Missouri Valley - Morningside (Softball)

Logan Joens, Underwood - College of Saint Mary (Softball) Story

Logan Jones, Lewis Central - Iowa (Football) Story

Noah Jorgenson, Sidney - Central (Cross Country & Track) Story

Sara Keeler, Creston - Des Moines Area (Softball) Story

Taylan Keefer, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Volleyball) Video

Colby Keller, IKM-Manning - Simpson (Basketball)

Kyndal Kells, Red Oak - Loras (Soccer)

Reas Knapp, Mount Ayr - Dordt (Football)

Connor Koppa, Red Oak - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story

Austin Korner, Denison-Schleswig - Grand View (Football)

Peyton Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer)

Jed Kyle, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Football & Track) Story

Connor Lancial, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Cross Country & Track) Story

Ethan Lemon, Harlan - Indian Hills (Wrestling) Story

Joslyn Lewis, Glenwood - Benedictine (Volleyball) Story

Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda - Nebraska Wesleyan (Football) Story

Rylan Luther, Creston - Dordt (Football)

Nick Mather, Shenandoah - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story

Caleb Mattox, Tri-Center - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story

Cole Mayberry, Glenwood - Central (Football)

Nate McCombs, Treynor - Northwestern (Baseball) Story

Justin McCunn, Red Oak - Grand View (Wrestling) Story

Carrington Meek, Red Oak - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story

Jack Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Baseball)

Deon Metezier, Maryville - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Luke Mieska, Treynor - Soccer (Nebraska Wesleyan) Story

Brady Miller, Lewis Central - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Tyler Moen, Atlantic - Iowa State (Football) Story

Johnathan Monson, Harlan - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Jared Moreland, Creston - Southwestern (Cross Country)

Devin Morelock, Shenandoah - Iowa Western (Bowling) Story

Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia - Northwestern (Basketball) Story

Derek Mueller, Griswold - Central (Football)

Landon Nelson, Underwood - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Brody O'Brien, Atlantic - Briar Cliff (Baseball)

Tate Oglesby, Maryville - Emporia State (Basketball) Story

Eli Owen, Fremont-Mills - York (Basketball) Story

John Palmer, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur - Iowa State (Football) Story

Isabel Pershing, St. Albert - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Kara Peter, Kuemper Catholic - Drake (Volleyball) Story

Nile Petersen, Atlantic - Wartburg (Tennis) Story

Tyler Peterson, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story

Morgan Pettlon, Maryville - Missouri Southern (Soccer) Story

Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia - Iowa Central (Football) Story

Clare Plummer, Abraham Lincoln - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Ryann Portch, AHSTW - Hawkeye (Cross Country & Track) Story

Sam Porter, AHSTW - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Emily Powers, IKM-Manning - Buena Vista (Golf)

Pluma Pross, Atlantic - Briar Cliff (Track & Field)

Kendall Reed, Fremont-Mills - College of Saint Mary (Softball) Story

Ellie Rengstorf, Red Oak - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central - Des Moines Area (Basketball)

Cale Roller, Atlantic - Morningside (Football) Story

Colbey Roth, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball)

Joel Sampson, AHSTW - Southwestern (Baseball) Story

Michael Schafer, East Mills - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Kristin Schaff, Central Decatur - Grand View (Golf)

Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW - Omaha (Track & Field)

Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story

Allisa Schubert, Thomas Jefferson - College of Saint Mary (Basketball) Story

Allison Schubert, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Brennan Sefrit, Bedford - Upper Iowa (Basketball & Baseball) Story

Hayllee Sell, Glenwood - Peru State (Softball)

Michael Shiffer, AHSTW - Morningside (Football)

Chris Siefken, Lewis Central - Midland (Football)

Isabella Smith, Lewis Central - Drake (Soccer) Story

Merrideth Spiers, Worth County - North Dakota State (Track & Field)

Tim Spiker, Underwood - Dordt (Football)

Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - Omaha (Cross Country/Track) Story

Darren Stein, Harlan - Morningside (Bowling)

Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Skylyr Stewart, Martensdale-St. Marys - Buena Vista (Basketball)

Clayton Stille, Fremont-Mills - Iowa Western (Football)

Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys - Hastings KS (Basketball)

James Switzer, Fremont-Mills - Simpson (Football) Story

Ellerie Tarbox, St. Albert - Missouri Western (Soccer) Story

Blake Thomsen, Underwood - St. Cloud State (Wrestling) Story

Jack Tiarks, Treynor - Iowa State (Football) Story

Kami Tibben, Stanton - Morningside (Basketball) Story 

Ben Tibken, CAM - Iowa Lakes (Golf)

Selena Valenzuela, Bedford - Track (Iowa Central)

Tyler Vandewater, Nodaway Valley - Benedictine Mesa (Baseball) Story

Drew Venteicher, Lenox - Loras (Wrestling) Story

Kaley Verwers, Martensdale-St. Marys - Graceland (Softball)

Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Jordan Wardlow, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Baseball)

Bret Whitehall, Wayne - Graceland (Football)

Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Basketball)

Connor Williams, Lewis Central - Buena Vista (Soccer)

Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley - Dordt (Football) Story

Tommy Wilson, Sidney - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Megan Witte, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Volleyball) Story

Joey Wohlers, Tri-Center - Dubuque (Cross Country & Track)

Lance Wright, St. Albert - Iowa Central (Baseball) Story