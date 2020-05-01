(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2021 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Avery Blasdel, Glenwood - Northern State (Soccer) Story
Alyssa Kellar, Treynor - Iowa (Soccer) Story
Larissa Pelley, Glenwood - Augustana (Soccer)
Allie Petry, St. Albert - Iowa State (Volleyball) Story
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood - St. Cloud State (Volleyball) Story
Makenna Shepard, St. Albert - Iowa State (Soccer) Story
Serena Sundell, Maryville - Kansas State (Basketball) Story
Delanie Voshell, Shenandoah - Des Moines Area (Softball)