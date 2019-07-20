(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2020 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Gracie Bernard, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)
Jackson Bram, Maryville - North Dakota State (Football)
Sam Christiansen, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Jayden Cross, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story
Hadley Hill, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer) Story
Grace Guidry, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Soccer) Story
Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic - Nebraska (Football)
Logan Jones, Lewis Central - Iowa (Football) Story
Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur - Iowa State (Football) Story
Kara Peter, Kuemper Catholic - Drake (Volleyball) Story
Isabella Smith, Lewis Central - Drake (Soccer) Story
Ellerie Tarbox, St. Albert - Missouri Western (Soccer) Story
Tommy Wilson, Sidney - Northern Iowa (Football)
Megan Witte, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Volleyball) Story