2020 Senior College Decisions
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2020 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Gracie Bernard, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer)

Jackson Bram, Maryville - North Dakota State (Football)

Sam Christiansen, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Jayden Cross, Lewis Central - Grand View (Soccer) Story

Hadley Hill, Lewis Central - Wartburg (Soccer) Story

Grace Guidry, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Soccer) Story

Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic - Nebraska (Football)

Logan Jones, Lewis Central - Iowa (Football) Story

Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur - Iowa State (Football) Story

Kara Peter, Kuemper Catholic - Drake (Volleyball) Story

Isabella Smith, Lewis Central - Drake (Soccer) Story

Ellerie Tarbox, St. Albert - Missouri Western (Soccer) Story

Tommy Wilson, Sidney - Northern Iowa (Football)

Megan Witte, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Volleyball) Story