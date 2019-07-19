(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2019 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.
Aimee Adams, Kuemper Catholic - South Dakota (Volleyball) Story
Charli Adams, Griswold - Hamline University (Cross Country & Track) Story
Gabe Allumbaugh, Shenandoah - Peru State (Football)
Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story
Raegan Andersen, Denison-Schleswig - Omaha (Cross Country & Track)
Wyatt Andersen, Tri-Center - South Dakota State (Baseball) Story
Emma Atwood, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Brielle Baker, Creston - Southwestern (Basketball) Story
Cameron Baker, Thomas Jefferson - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Michael Baker, Underwood - William Penn (Wrestling) Story
Emma Baldwin, Maryville - Johnson County (Softball) Story
Alex Bantam, Woodbine - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Jonah Bateman, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Football)
Payton Beckman, Syracuse - Peru State (Softball)
Thomas Bentley, Red Oak - Ellsworth (Wrestling)
Isaac Birt, Red Oak - Graceland (Basketball)
Teagan Blackburn, St. Albert - Northwest Missouri State (Soccer) Story
Eli Boldan, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story
Isaac Bower, CAM - Morningside (Football) Story
Kyle Branan, AHSTW - Nebraska Christian (Soccer) Story
Kenzie Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Cross Country) Interview
Carter Bruce, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Cole Burmeister, Exira/EHK - Iowa Central (Basketball)
Taylor Buxton, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
Megan Carley, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Track) Story
Noah Carter, Glenwood - Morningside (Football) Story
Kayla Chapman, Treynor - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Hailey Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Bailee Cook, St. Albert - Simpson (Soccer) Story
Christian Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Graceland (Baseball) Story
Carter Crispin, Missouri Valley - Presentation (Volleyball) Story
Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va - Northwestern (Basketball) Story
Baily Darnell, Auburn - South Dakota State (Football) Story
Brenden Dingus, Heartland Christian - Northwestern (Basketball & Baseball) Story
Eli Dowis, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football)
Max Duggan, Lewis Central - TCU (Football) Story
Sawyer Elliff, Thomas Jefferson - Northern Iowa (Soccer) Story
Alexis Exley, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Soccer) Story
Rilee Filip, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Softball)
Damian Foutch, Riverside - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Morgan Gant, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Soccer) Story
Morgan Garcia, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Ramon Garcia, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Austin Gartner, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Football) Story
Jared Gast, St. Albert - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story
Matt Gearheart, Atlantic - Grand View (Golf) Story
Madison Gettler, CAM - Morningside (Basketball)
Jordyn Gilpin, Missouri Valley - William Penn (Volleyball)
Jayden Goodwin, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football) Story
Cera Gray, Glenwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball) Story
Wyatt Gray, East Atchison - Peru State (Football)
Adam Gubbels, St. Albert - Northwestern (Football)
Vanessa Gunderson, Denison-Schleswig - Omaha (Track & Field) Story
Megan Haley, Creston - Des Moines Area (Volleyball) Story
Tyler Halloran, Clarinda - Briar Cliff (Wrestling) Story
Emma Hannasch, Glidden-Ralston - Morningside (Volleyball) Story
Paige Hays, Glenwood - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story
Alex Heiman, Kuemper Catholic - Truman State (Football)
Hunter Hendrix, Abraham Lincoln - Graceland (Basketball) Story
Conner Holben, Tri-Center - Graceland (Football) Story
Tyler Houchin, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah - Missouri Western (Basketball) Story Story 2
Sydni Huisman, Treynor - Central (Softball) Story
Mazzy Hummel, Southwest Valley - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story
Brooklyn Hundt, Tri-Center - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story
Lacey Jackson, Glenwood - Hawkeye (Cross Country & Track) Story
Tianna Janssen, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Track) Story
Cole Jensen, Lewis Central - Xavier (Soccer) Story
Alesha Johnson, St. Albert - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story
Drake Johnson, Stanton - Central (Basketball)
Caitlyn Jones, Thomas Jefferson - Minnesota State-Mankato (Track) Story
Jerry Jorgenson, Treynor - Nebraska (Cross Country & Track) Story
Greichaly Kaster, Harlan - Dordt (Cross Country) Story
Alexis Kellar, Treynor - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Evan Kelly, Griswold - Central (Football) Story
Caleb Kingery, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Wrestling)
Colton Kinnison, Red Oak - Simpson (Wrestling) Story
Bre Klein, Murray - Truman State (Softball) Story
Austin Kulesa, Treynor - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Connor Lange, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story
Ryan Leath, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Golf) Story
Brady Lorimor, Sidney - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Emma Lucas, Bedford - Kansas State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Gabe Madsen, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story
Hunter Manz, Harlan - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Maria Martinez, Abraham Lincoln - Grand View (Soccer)
Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr - Simpson (Softball) Story
Mikayla McCart, Lewis Central - Monmouth (Soccer) Story
Camryn McClintock, Sidney - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story
Alexis McGinnis, Shenandoah - Buena Vista (Tennis) Story
Chase McLaren, Atlantic - Grand View (Wrestling) Story
Jake McLaughlin, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Savannah Mellon, Glenwood - Southwestern (Golf)
Chase Mullenix, Atlantic - Iowa State (Track) Story
Preston Mulligan, Harlan - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Alanis Neely, Thomas Jefferson - Bellevue (Soccer) Story
Drake Nettles, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story
Taren Newman, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story
Emily Newton, Diagonal - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story
Zade Niklasen, Atlantic - Dordt (Football) Story
Ben Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story
Paige Oldenkamp, Bedford - Southwestern (Volleyball)
Arron Olson, Missouri Valley - Iowa Western (Wrestling)
Jonathan Owens, Harlan - Wayne State (Football) Story
Drake Partridge, AHSTW - Morningside (Football) Story
Corbin Pavlik, West Harrison - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling)
Zoe Pawloski, Lewis Central - Iowa (Swimming) Story
Beau Peschel, Logan-Magnolia - Peru State (Football)
Jalen Petersen, Atlantic - North Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story
Olivia Petersen, Harlan - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story
Josh Pettepier, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football)
Jaeger Powers, Fremont-Mills - Concordia-St. Paul (Football) Story
Baylee Ratliff, St. Albert - Simpson (Soccer) Story
Turner Reich, Glenwood - Simpson (Soccer)
Ashley Riley, Platte Valley - Creighton (Cross Country/Track & Field) Story
Kyler Rodenburg, Underwood - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Bree Ross, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story
TJ Roybal, Auburn - Nebraska Wesleyan (Football)
Makinna Russell, Bedford - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Luke Schaben, Harlan - Buena Vista (Baseball) Story
Morgan Schaben, Harlan - Central (Softball) Story
Chloe Schlines, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Soccer) Story
Janette Schraft, Glenwood - Iowa State (Cross Country/Track & Field) Story
Trever Schulz, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football)
Brett Sears, Harlan - Western Illinois (Baseball) Story
Maddie Shipley, Treynor - Graceland (Volleyball)
Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley - Salve Regina (Basketball) Story
Josh Simmons, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Kylan Smallwood, Creston - Midland (Basketball)
Levi Son, Shenandoah - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)
Cauy Spidle, Central Decatur - Southwestern (Track & Field)
Christian Stanislav, Glenwood - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Gage Stephens, Lewis Central - Peru State (Football)
Shelby Stephenson, CAM - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story
Konnor Sudmann, Treynor - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story
Darby Thomas, Abraham Lincoln - Nebraska (Track & Field) Story
Brayton Tuma, AHSTW - Northwestern (Football) Story
Mason Vanatta, Fremont-Mills - Central (Basketball) Story
Cade Van Ness, Glenwood - DMACC (Baseball) Story
Jessica Vohs, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball) Story
Caitlyn Ward, Sidney - Southeast (Basketball) Story
Taylor Wedemeyer, Clarinda - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story
Donnie Weis, Stanton - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story
Derec Weyer, Harlan - Southwest Minnesota State (Football) Story
Bailey White, St. Albert - College of Saint Mary (Basketball) Story
Adi Williams, Sidney - Iowa Central (Rodeo & Basketball)
Madison Williams, East Mills - Buena Vista (Volleyball)
Maiah Williams, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer)
Mitchell Williamson, CAM - Central (Football) Story
Katelyn Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Softball) Story
Kayla Wookey, Murray - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Weston Worley, Logan-Magnolia - Grand View (Football)
Hunter Wray, East Mills - Buena Vista (Soccer)
Hunter Yearington, Clarinda - Morningside (Track)