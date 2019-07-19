2019 College Decisions
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is keeping a running list of 2019 seniors and their collegiate decisions. If you have any to add please e-mail sports@kmaland.com.

Aimee Adams, Kuemper Catholic - South Dakota (Volleyball) Story    

Charli Adams, Griswold - Hamline University (Cross Country & Track) Story

Gabe Allumbaugh, Shenandoah - Peru State (Football)

Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story

Raegan Andersen, Denison-Schleswig - Omaha (Cross Country & Track)

Wyatt Andersen, Tri-Center - South Dakota State (Baseball) Story

Emma Atwood, Central Decatur - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Brielle Baker, Creston - Southwestern (Basketball) Story

Cameron Baker, Thomas Jefferson - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Michael Baker, Underwood - William Penn (Wrestling) Story

Emma Baldwin, Maryville - Johnson County (Softball) Story

Alex Bantam, Woodbine - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Jonah Bateman, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Football)

Payton Beckman, Syracuse - Peru State (Softball)

Thomas Bentley, Red Oak - Ellsworth (Wrestling)

Isaac Birt, Red Oak - Graceland (Basketball)

Teagan Blackburn, St. Albert - Northwest Missouri State (Soccer) Story

Eli Boldan, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story

Isaac Bower, CAM - Morningside (Football) Story

Kyle Branan, AHSTW - Nebraska Christian (Soccer) Story

Kenzie Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Cross Country) Interview

Carter Bruce, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Cole Burmeister, Exira/EHK - Iowa Central (Basketball)

Taylor Buxton, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

Megan Carley, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Track) Story

Noah Carter, Glenwood - Morningside (Football) Story

Kayla Chapman, Treynor - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Hailey Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Bailee Cook, St. Albert - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Christian Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Graceland (Baseball) Story

Carter Crispin, Missouri Valley - Presentation (Volleyball) Story

Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va - Northwestern (Basketball) Story

Baily Darnell, Auburn - South Dakota State (Football) Story

Brenden Dingus, Heartland Christian - Northwestern (Basketball & Baseball) Story 

Eli Dowis, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football)

Max Duggan, Lewis Central - TCU (Football) Story

Sawyer Elliff, Thomas Jefferson - Northern Iowa (Soccer) Story

Alexis Exley, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Soccer) Story

Rilee Filip, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Softball)

Damian Foutch, Riverside - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Morgan Gant, Thomas Jefferson - Grand View (Soccer) Story

Morgan Garcia, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Ramon Garcia, Denison-Schleswig - Buena Vista (Soccer)

Austin Gartner, Fremont-Mills - Morningside (Football) Story

Jared Gast, St. Albert - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story

Matt Gearheart, Atlantic - Grand View (Golf) Story

Madison Gettler, CAM - Morningside (Basketball)

Jordyn Gilpin, Missouri Valley - William Penn (Volleyball)

Jayden Goodwin, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football) Story

Cera Gray, Glenwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball) Story

Wyatt Gray, East Atchison - Peru State (Football)

Adam Gubbels, St. Albert - Northwestern (Football)

Vanessa Gunderson, Denison-Schleswig - Omaha (Track & Field) Story

Megan Haley, Creston - Des Moines Area (Volleyball) Story

Tyler Halloran, Clarinda - Briar Cliff (Wrestling) Story

Emma Hannasch, Glidden-Ralston - Morningside (Volleyball) Story

Paige Hays, Glenwood - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story

Alex Heiman, Kuemper Catholic - Truman State (Football)

Hunter Hendrix, Abraham Lincoln - Graceland (Basketball) Story

Conner Holben, Tri-Center - Graceland (Football) Story

Tyler Houchin, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah - Missouri Western (Basketball) Story Story 2

Sydni Huisman, Treynor - Central (Softball) Story

Mazzy Hummel, Southwest Valley - Southwestern (Cross Country & Track) Story

Brooklyn Hundt, Tri-Center - Bellevue (Volleyball) Story

Lacey Jackson, Glenwood - Hawkeye (Cross Country & Track) Story

Tianna Janssen, Glidden-Ralston - Buena Vista (Track) Story

Cole Jensen, Lewis Central - Xavier (Soccer) Story

Alesha Johnson, St. Albert - Iowa Central (Volleyball) Story

Drake Johnson, Stanton - Central (Basketball)

Caitlyn Jones, Thomas Jefferson - Minnesota State-Mankato (Track) Story

Jerry Jorgenson, Treynor - Nebraska (Cross Country & Track) Story

Greichaly Kaster, Harlan - Dordt (Cross Country) Story

Alexis Kellar, Treynor - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Evan Kelly, Griswold - Central (Football) Story

Caleb Kingery, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Wrestling)

Colton Kinnison, Red Oak - Simpson (Wrestling) Story

Bre Klein, Murray - Truman State (Softball) Story

Austin Kulesa, Treynor - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Connor Lange, Missouri Valley - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story

Ryan Leath, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Golf) Story 

Brady Lorimor, Sidney - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Emma Lucas, Bedford - Kansas State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Gabe Madsen, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Soccer) Story

Hunter Manz, Harlan - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Maria Martinez, Abraham Lincoln - Grand View (Soccer)

Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr - Simpson (Softball) Story

Mikayla McCart, Lewis Central - Monmouth (Soccer) Story

Camryn McClintock, Sidney - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Alexis McGinnis, Shenandoah - Buena Vista (Tennis) Story

Chase McLaren, Atlantic - Grand View (Wrestling) Story

Jake McLaughlin, Harlan - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Savannah Mellon, Glenwood - Southwestern (Golf)

Chase Mullenix, Atlantic - Iowa State (Track) Story

Preston Mulligan, Harlan - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Alanis Neely, Thomas Jefferson - Bellevue (Soccer) Story

Drake Nettles, Lewis Central - Iowa State (Football) Story

Taren Newman, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story

Emily Newton, Diagonal - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story

Zade Niklasen, Atlantic - Dordt (Football) Story

Ben Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story

Paige Oldenkamp, Bedford - Southwestern (Volleyball)

Arron Olson, Missouri Valley - Iowa Western (Wrestling)

Jonathan Owens, Harlan - Wayne State (Football) Story

Drake Partridge, AHSTW - Morningside (Football) Story

Corbin Pavlik, West Harrison - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling)

Zoe Pawloski, Lewis Central - Iowa (Swimming) Story 

Beau Peschel, Logan-Magnolia - Peru State (Football)

Jalen Petersen, Atlantic - North Iowa (Cross Country & Track) Story

Olivia Petersen, Harlan - Briar Cliff (Volleyball) Story

Josh Pettepier, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football)

Jaeger Powers, Fremont-Mills - Concordia-St. Paul (Football) Story

Baylee Ratliff, St. Albert - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Turner Reich, Glenwood - Simpson (Soccer)

Ashley Riley, Platte Valley - Creighton (Cross Country/Track & Field) Story

Kyler Rodenburg, Underwood - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Bree Ross, Creston - Southwestern (Volleyball) Story

TJ Roybal, Auburn - Nebraska Wesleyan (Football)

Makinna Russell, Bedford - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Luke Schaben, Harlan - Buena Vista (Baseball) Story

Morgan Schaben, Harlan - Central (Softball) Story

Chloe Schlines, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Soccer) Story

Janette Schraft, Glenwood - Iowa State (Cross Country/Track & Field) Story

Trever Schulz, Exira/EHK - Simpson (Football)

Brett Sears, Harlan - Western Illinois (Baseball) Story

Maddie Shipley, Treynor - Graceland (Volleyball)

Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley - Salve Regina (Basketball) Story

Josh Simmons, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Kylan Smallwood, Creston - Midland (Basketball)

Levi Son, Shenandoah - Iowa Central (Cross Country & Track)

Cauy Spidle, Central Decatur - Southwestern (Track & Field)

Christian Stanislav, Glenwood - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Gage Stephens, Lewis Central - Peru State (Football)

Shelby Stephenson, CAM - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Konnor Sudmann, Treynor - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story

Darby Thomas, Abraham Lincoln - Nebraska (Track & Field) Story

Brayton Tuma, AHSTW - Northwestern (Football) Story

Mason Vanatta, Fremont-Mills - Central (Basketball) Story

Cade Van Ness, Glenwood - DMACC (Baseball) Story

Jessica Vohs, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Volleyball) Story

Caitlyn Ward, Sidney - Southeast (Basketball) Story

Taylor Wedemeyer, Clarinda - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Donnie Weis, Stanton - Briar Cliff (Basketball) Story

Derec Weyer, Harlan - Southwest Minnesota State (Football) Story

Bailey White, St. Albert - College of Saint Mary (Basketball) Story

Adi Williams, Sidney - Iowa Central (Rodeo & Basketball)

Madison Williams, East Mills - Buena Vista (Volleyball)

Maiah Williams, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer)

Mitchell Williamson, CAM - Central (Football) Story

Katelyn Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Softball) Story

Kayla Wookey, Murray - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Weston Worley, Logan-Magnolia - Grand View (Football)

Hunter Wray, East Mills - Buena Vista (Soccer)

Hunter Yearington, Clarinda - Morningside (Track)