(KMAland) -- Thirty-seven KMAland conference athletes and five area coaches have been honored by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association on the All-Substate Teams.
View the complete list of honorees from the area below.
CLASS 1A
Substate 6
Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian
Nic Worsham, Ankeny Christian
Substate 7
Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys
Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr
Cooper Nally, Bedford
Creighton Nelson, Exira/EHK
Tyler Peterson, Stanton
Michael Schafer, East Mills
Brennan Sefrit, Bedford
Coach of the Year: Joe Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
Substate 8
Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley
Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine
Sam Rallis, St. Albert
Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley
CLASS 2A
Substate 8
Clayton Akers, AHSTW
Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic
Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center
Jon Schwarte, Treynor
Jack Stogdill, Treynor
Jack Tiarks, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
Alec Dreckman, LeMars
Jake Layman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer Mackey, LeMars
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the Year: Adam Vander Schaaf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 8
Brance Baker, Creston
Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig
Ryan Blum, Glenwood
Connor Bruck, Harlan
Zach Carr, Glenwood
Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig
Coach of the Year: Mitch Osborn
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Sayvion Armstrong, Sioux City East
Daniel Callahan, Sioux City East
Jaleque Dunson, Sioux City East
Nate Reed, Sioux City North
Substate 8
Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln
Q Owens, Thomas Jefferson
Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central
Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln