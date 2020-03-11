Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
(KMAland) -- Thirty-seven KMAland conference athletes and five area coaches have been honored by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association on the All-Substate Teams.

View the complete list of honorees from the area below.

CLASS 1A

Substate 6 

Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian

Nic Worsham, Ankeny Christian

Substate 7  

Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys

Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr

Cooper Nally, Bedford

Creighton Nelson, Exira/EHK

Tyler Peterson, Stanton 

Michael Schafer, East Mills

Brennan Sefrit, Bedford

Coach of the Year: Joe Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys

Substate 8 

Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley

Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine

Sam Rallis, St. Albert

Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley

CLASS 2A 

Substate 8 

Clayton Akers, AHSTW

Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic

Raydden Grobe, AHSTW

Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center

Jon Schwarte, Treynor

Jack Stogdill, Treynor

Jack Tiarks, Treynor

Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

Alec Dreckman, LeMars

Jake Layman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer Mackey, LeMars

Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Coach of the Year: Adam Vander Schaaf, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 8 

Brance Baker, Creston

Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig

Ryan Blum, Glenwood

Connor Bruck, Harlan

Zach Carr, Glenwood

Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig

Coach of the Year: Mitch Osborn

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1 

Sayvion Armstrong, Sioux City East

Daniel Callahan, Sioux City East

Jaleque Dunson, Sioux City East

Nate Reed, Sioux City North

Substate 8 

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

Q Owens, Thomas Jefferson

Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central

Coach of the Year: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln