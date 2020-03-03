(KMAland) -- Forty KMAland conference athletes have picked up All-Region honors from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
Find the complete list linked here. The full list of KMAlanders honor, including five KMAland conference coaches, is listed below.
CLASS 1A REGION 6
Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys
Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren
Abby Martin, Lamoni
Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys
Skylyr Stewart, Martensdale-St. Marys
CLASS 1A REGION 7
Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur
Riley Bell, Central Decatur
Jordyn Blaha, St. Albert
Maddy Duncan, Sidney
Tatum Grubbs, Exira/EHK
Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK
Aleah Hermansen, Audubon
Allie Petry, St. Albert
Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Sammi Jahde, CAM
Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning
CLASS 2A REGION 8
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Channler Henle, Mount Ayr
Kailey Jones, AHSTW
Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia
Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW
Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland
CLASS 3A REGION 1
Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 3A REGION 8
Kelsey Fields, Creston
Chloe Johnson, Red Oak
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic
Sophie Walker, Red Oak
CLASS 4A REGION 1
Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Jaelynn Dreckman, LeMars
Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen
CLASS 4A REGION 8
Delaney Esterling, Lewis Central
Megan Witte, Lewis Central
CLASS 5A REGION 2
Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East
Coach of the Year: Brian Drent, Sioux City East
CLASS 5A REGION 3
Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln