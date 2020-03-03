Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
IBCA

(KMAland) -- Forty KMAland conference athletes have picked up All-Region honors from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Find the complete list linked here. The full list of KMAlanders honor, including five KMAland conference coaches, is listed below.

CLASS 1A REGION 6 

Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys

Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys

Skylyr Stewart, Martensdale-St. Marys

CLASS 1A REGION 7 

Alaina Applegate, Central Decatur

Riley Bell, Central Decatur

Jordyn Blaha, St. Albert

Maddy Duncan, Sidney

Tatum Grubbs, Exira/EHK

Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon

Allie Petry, St. Albert

Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe

CLASS 1A REGION 8 

Sammi Jahde, CAM

Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston

CLASS 2A REGION 3 

Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning

CLASS 2A REGION 8 

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Channler Henle, Mount Ayr

Kailey Jones, AHSTW

Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia

Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia

Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW

Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr

Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland

CLASS 3A REGION 1 

Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 3A REGION 8 

Kelsey Fields, Creston

Chloe Johnson, Red Oak

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic

Sophie Walker, Red Oak

CLASS 4A REGION 1 

Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Jaelynn Dreckman, LeMars

Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Elle Scarborough, Glenwood

Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen

CLASS 4A REGION 8 

Delaney Esterling, Lewis Central 

Megan Witte, Lewis Central 

CLASS 5A REGION 2 

Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East

Coach of the Year: Brian Drent, Sioux City East

CLASS 5A REGION 3 

Julia Wagoner, Abraham Lincoln