(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference athletes were honored with a second or third team All-State choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday morning.
Norwalk’s Bowen Born was picked as Mr. Basketball following a state championship-winning season and 36.4 points per game. View the complete list of KMAland conference athletes that were honored below.
SECOND TEAM
Trey Baker, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood (Class 3A)
Jaleque Dunson, SR, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford (Class 1A)
Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor (Class 2A)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 3A)
THIRD TEAM
Connor Bruck, SR, Harlan (Class 3A)
Josh Dix, SO, Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A)
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Jack Stogdill, SR, Treynor (Class 2A)