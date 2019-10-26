(KMAland) -- Sixteen KMAland conference schools have qualified for the Iowa state playoffs.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the playoff teams early Saturday morning.
In 8-Man, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Lamoni made the field. In Class A, Central Decatur, IKM-Manning and Tri-Center are in.
Mount Ayr, Treynor and Underwood made the field in Class 1A while Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are in the 3A playoffs.
View the complete list below.
CLASS 8-MAN
1. Audubon
2. Turkey Valley
3. Don Bosco
4. St. Mary's, Remsen
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
6. Easton Valley
7. Fremont-Mills
8. CAM, Anita
9. East Mills
10. Lamoni
11. HLV, Victor
12. Harris-Lake Park
13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
14. Midland, Wyoming
15. New London
16. Rockford
CLASS A
1. West Hancock
2. MFL MarMac
3. Saint Ansgar
4. North Tama
5. Grundy Center
6. Woodbury Central
7. BGM, Brooklyn
8. Earlham
9. South O'Brien
10. Belle Plaine
11. South Winneshiek
12. Westwood
13. IKM-Manning
14. Edgewood-Colesburg
15. Tri-Center
30. Central Decatur
CLASS 1A
1. Van Meter
2. West Branch
3. West Sioux
4. Dike-New Hartford
5. West Lyon
6. South Central Calhoun
7. Western Christian
8. Panorama
9. Treynor
10. Underwood
11. Iowa City Regina
12. Mount Ayr
13. North Linn
15. Mediapolis
18. Osage
20. Pella Christian
CLASS 2A
1. Waukon
2. Clear Lake
3. Algona
4. OABCIG
5. Waterloo Columbus Catholic
6. Benton
7. West Liberty
8. Greene County
9. Des Moines Christian
10. PCM
11. Williamsburg
12. West Marshall
13. Tipton
14. Monticello
15. Spirit Lake
20. Central Lyon George-Little Rock
CLASS 3A
1. Solon
2. Epworth, Western Dubuque
3. Lewis Central
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Norwalk
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier
7. Pella
8. Harlan
9. North Scott
10. Dallas Center-Grimes
11. Independence
12. Glenwood
13. Washington
14. Carlisle
15. Iowa City Liberty
16. Oskaloosa
CLASS 4A
1. WDM Valley
2. Cedar Falls
3. Dowling Catholic
4. Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
6. Southeast Polk
7. Bettendorf
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie
9. Ankeny
10. Waukee
11. Fort Dodge
12. Urbandale
13. Linn-Mar
14. Des Moines Roosevelt
15. Dubuque Senior
16. Indianola