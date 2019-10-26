IHSAA

(KMAland) -- Sixteen KMAland conference schools have qualified for the Iowa state playoffs. 

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the playoff teams early Saturday morning.

In 8-Man, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Lamoni made the field. In Class A, Central Decatur, IKM-Manning and Tri-Center are in.

Mount Ayr, Treynor and Underwood made the field in Class 1A while Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are in the 3A playoffs.

View the complete list below.

CLASS 8-MAN 

1. Audubon 

2. Turkey Valley

3. Don Bosco

4. St. Mary's, Remsen

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard

6. Easton Valley

7. Fremont-Mills

8. CAM, Anita

9. East Mills

10. Lamoni

11. HLV, Victor

12. Harris-Lake Park

13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

14. Midland, Wyoming

15. New London

16. Rockford

CLASS A 

1. West Hancock

2. MFL MarMac

3. Saint Ansgar

4. North Tama

5. Grundy Center

6. Woodbury Central

7. BGM, Brooklyn

8. Earlham

9. South O'Brien

10. Belle Plaine

11. South Winneshiek

12. Westwood

13. IKM-Manning

14. Edgewood-Colesburg

15. Tri-Center

30. Central Decatur

CLASS 1A 

1. Van Meter

2. West Branch

3. West Sioux

4. Dike-New Hartford

5. West Lyon

6. South Central Calhoun

7. Western Christian

8. Panorama

9. Treynor

10. Underwood

11. Iowa City Regina

12. Mount Ayr

13. North Linn

15. Mediapolis

18. Osage

20. Pella Christian 

CLASS 2A 

1. Waukon

2. Clear Lake

3. Algona

4. OABCIG

5. Waterloo Columbus Catholic

6. Benton

7. West Liberty

8. Greene County 

9. Des Moines Christian 

10. PCM

11. Williamsburg

12. West Marshall

13. Tipton

14. Monticello

15. Spirit Lake

20. Central Lyon George-Little Rock

CLASS 3A 

1. Solon

2. Epworth, Western Dubuque

3. Lewis Central

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Norwalk

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier

7. Pella

8. Harlan

9. North Scott

10. Dallas Center-Grimes

11. Independence

12. Glenwood

13. Washington

14. Carlisle

15. Iowa City Liberty

16. Oskaloosa

CLASS 4A

1. WDM Valley

2. Cedar Falls

3. Dowling Catholic

4. Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

6. Southeast Polk

7. Bettendorf

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie

9. Ankeny

10. Waukee

11. Fort Dodge

12. Urbandale

13. Linn-Mar

14. Des Moines Roosevelt

15. Dubuque Senior

16. Indianola