(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference baseball standouts are slated to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series this week.

The series will be played in Carroll at Merchants Park between August 8th and 11th. Clarinda assistant baseball coach James Hash is set to coach the Small Schools West Squad.

Here’s a look at the KMAland conference athletes that will play in the series.

SMALL SCHOOLS WEST SQUAD 

C: Colby Page, Southeast Warren

C: Connor Lange, Missouri Valley

IF: Brett Sears, Harlan

IF: Aaron Schreck, Kuemper Catholic

IF: Kaleb Bauer, Southeast Warren

IF: Christian Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: Kyle Christensen, Treynor

Coach: James Hash, Clarinda

LARGE SCHOOLS WEST SQUAD 

C: Cade Van Ness, Glenwood

IF: Alec Nieman, Sioux City West

UT: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East

