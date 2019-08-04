(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference baseball standouts are slated to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series this week.
The series will be played in Carroll at Merchants Park between August 8th and 11th. Clarinda assistant baseball coach James Hash is set to coach the Small Schools West Squad.
Here’s a look at the KMAland conference athletes that will play in the series.
SMALL SCHOOLS WEST SQUAD
C: Colby Page, Southeast Warren
C: Connor Lange, Missouri Valley
IF: Brett Sears, Harlan
IF: Aaron Schreck, Kuemper Catholic
IF: Kaleb Bauer, Southeast Warren
IF: Christian Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: Kyle Christensen, Treynor
Coach: James Hash, Clarinda
LARGE SCHOOLS WEST SQUAD
C: Cade Van Ness, Glenwood
IF: Alec Nieman, Sioux City West
UT: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East