NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- KMAland conference schools Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock and Tri County are all moving on in the Nebraska D1 and D2 football playoffs.

View the full scoreboard below.

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD– NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS

Class D1 First Round

Howells-Dodge 52 Homer 12

Lutheran High Northeast 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 52

Creighton 56 Wisner-Pilger 32

Osceola-High Plains 73 Elkhorn Valley 12

Elmwood-Murdock 74 East Butler 16

Tri County 40 Southern 12

Cross County 60 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26

BDS 42 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20

Cambridge 72 Nebraska Christian 36

Neligh-Oakdale 44 West Holt 35

Burnell 48 Hitchock County 16

Elm Creek 45 Palmer 6

Arcadia-Loup City 68 Alma 32

Sutherland 32 North Central 16

Dundy County-Stratton 50 Hemingford 12

Fullerton 48 Morrill 14

Class D2 First Round

Garden County 52 Blue Hill 6

Overton 16 CWCE 14

Central Valley 36 Medicine Valley 12

Elwood 86 Maxwell 25

Mullen 18 Sandhills/Thedford 12

Twin Loup 34 Axtell 0

Pleasanton 56 Brady 34

Kenesaw 52 Aneselmo-Merna 14

Humphrey St. Francis 68 Elgin Public/Pope John 6

Lawrence-Nelson 48 Allen 24

Plainview 56 Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 62 Wynot 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Diller-Odell 6

Clarkson/Leigh 58 Riverside 6

Hartington-Newcastle 75 Mead 28

Bloomfield 54 Pender 16