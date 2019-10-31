(KMAland) -- KMAland conference schools Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock and Tri County are all moving on in the Nebraska D1 and D2 football playoffs.
FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD– NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS
Class D1 First Round
Howells-Dodge 52 Homer 12
Lutheran High Northeast 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 52
Creighton 56 Wisner-Pilger 32
Osceola-High Plains 73 Elkhorn Valley 12
Elmwood-Murdock 74 East Butler 16
Tri County 40 Southern 12
Cross County 60 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26
BDS 42 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20
Cambridge 72 Nebraska Christian 36
Neligh-Oakdale 44 West Holt 35
Burnell 48 Hitchock County 16
Elm Creek 45 Palmer 6
Arcadia-Loup City 68 Alma 32
Sutherland 32 North Central 16
Dundy County-Stratton 50 Hemingford 12
Fullerton 48 Morrill 14
Class D2 First Round
Garden County 52 Blue Hill 6
Overton 16 CWCE 14
Central Valley 36 Medicine Valley 12
Elwood 86 Maxwell 25
Mullen 18 Sandhills/Thedford 12
Twin Loup 34 Axtell 0
Pleasanton 56 Brady 34
Kenesaw 52 Aneselmo-Merna 14
Humphrey St. Francis 68 Elgin Public/Pope John 6
Lawrence-Nelson 48 Allen 24
Plainview 56 Randolph 6
Johnson-Brock 62 Wynot 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Diller-Odell 6
Clarkson/Leigh 58 Riverside 6
Hartington-Newcastle 75 Mead 28
Bloomfield 54 Pender 16