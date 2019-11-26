(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland athletes were named first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
In 8-Man, Jeffrey Eagle of Coon Rapids-Bayard, Bryce Hall of Southeast Warren, CAM’s Jacob Holste and Ethan Steffensen, Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills and Audubon’s Luke Mosinski and Skyler Schultes were picked to the first team.
Tri-Center’s Trevor Carlson and Cole Pedersen of Central Decatur were picked to the first team in Class A while Treynor’s Brock Fox and Kristian Martens were tabbed as first teamers in Class 1A.
In Class 2A, Tyler Moen of Atlantic was the lone first team pick. In Class 3A, Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was joined by Harlan’s Allen Fries and Will McLaughlin, Glenwood’s John Palmer and Denison-Schleswig’s Terrance Weah.
Check out all the KMAland athletes that were picked to first, second and third team by the IPSWA below.
CLASS 8-MAN ALL-STATE
WR: Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills (Third Team)
RB: Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (First Team)
P: Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren (First Team)
DB: Jacob Holste, SR, CAM (First Team)
K: Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon (Third Team)
DB: Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon (Second Team)
OL: Cooper Langfelt, JR, Fremont-Mills (Third Team)
LB: Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills (First Team)
P: Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union (Second Team)
DB: Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren (Third Team)
At-Large: Luke Mosinski, SR, Audubon (First Team)
At-Large: Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine (Second Team)
LB: Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni (Second Team)
At-Large: Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon (First Team)
RB: Lane Spieker, SO, CAM (Second Team)
DL: Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM (First Team)
DL: Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren (Second Team)
LB: Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox (Second Team)
CLASS A ALL-STATE
OL: Alex Ausdemore, JR, Tri-Center (Second Team)
DB: Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur (Third Team)
At-Large: Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning (Third Team)
At-Large: Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center (First Team)
OL: Matt Davis, SR, Wayne (Third Team)
QB: Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center (Third Team)
DB: Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW (Second Team)
WR: Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center (Third Team)
OL: Tate Hill, SR, Central Decatur (Third Team)
RB: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne (Second Team)
At-Large: Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur (First Team)
OL: Barret Pitt, SR, Logan-Magnolia (Second Team)
KR: Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert (Third Team)
DL: Ed Vlcek, JR, Riverside (Second Team)
LB: Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne (Third Team)
K: Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert (Second Team)
DB: Lance Wright, SR, St. Albert (Third Team)
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
DL: Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood (Third Team)
OL: Brock Fox, SR, Treynor (First Team)
WR: Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr (Third Team)
DL: Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (Second Team)
RB: Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley (Third Team)
DL: Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor (First Team)
OL: Landon Nelson, SR, Underwood (Second Team)
DB: Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood (Second Team)
OL: Blake Sadr, SR, Treynor (Third Team)
KR: Sid Schaaf, JR, Treynor (Third Team)
LB: Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor (Second Team)
WR: Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood (Second Team)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
RB: Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic (First Team)
KR: Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah (Third Team)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
DB: Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood (Second Team)
DB: Corey Bates, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Third Team)
RB: Bryson Bowman, SR, Lewis Central (Second Team)
DB: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood (Third Team)
DL: Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Second Team)
WR/TE: Thomas Fidone, JR, Lewis Central (Third Team)
WR: Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Second Team)
DL: Allen Fries, SR, Harlan (First Team)
P: Ian Gille, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Third Team)
OL: Trevor Griffin, SR, Lewis Central (Second Team)
OL: Dylan Hopp, SR, Glenwood (Second Team)
OL: Logan Jones, SR, Lewis Central (First Team)
LB: Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Second Team)
LB: Will McLaughlin, SO, Harlan (First Team)
WR: John Palmer, SR, Glenwood (First Team)
OL: Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Third Team)
K: Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood (Second Team)
RB: Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig (First Team)
QB: Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Second Team)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
None