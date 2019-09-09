(KMAland) -- The third edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Audubon moves into the top spot in the Class 8-Man rankings while Treynor and Lewis Central continue to hold things down atop the A/1A/2A and 3A/4A rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (2-1) -- LW: 2
2. Fremont-Mills (1-1) -- LW: 1
3t. Lenox (3-0) -- LW: 3
3t. Woodbine (2-0) -- LW: 4
5. CAM, Anita (2-0) -- LW:
6. Glidden-Ralston (2-0) -- LW: 5t
7. East Mills (2-1) -- LW: 8
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0) -- LW: 9t
9. Lamoni (1-1) -- LW: 7
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-1) -- LW: RV
RV: Bedford, Boyer Valley, Sidney
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (2-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (2-0) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (2-0) -- LW: 4
4. Kuemper Catholic (1-1) -- LW: 3
5. Tri-Center (2-0) -- LW: 6
6. St. Albert (0-2) -- LW: 5
7. Clarinda (2-0) -- LW: RV
8t. AHSTW (1-1) -- LW: RV
8t. Atlantic (1-1) -- LW: 7
RV: Nodaway Valley, Logan-Magnolia
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (2-0) -- LW: 1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1) -- LW: 3
3. Glenwood (2-0) -- LW: 4
4t. Harlan (1-1) -- LW: 2
4t. Creston/Orient-Macksburg (2-0) -- LW: 5
Others RV: Denison-Schleswig