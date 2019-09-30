(KMAland) -- The sixth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Bedford, Atlantic, IKM-Manning and Sioux City East are new to their respective rankings this week. Meanwhile, Audubon, Treynor and Lewis Central stay at No. 1.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (5-1) -- LW: 1
2. Fremont-Mills (2-1) -- LW: 2
3. CAM, Anita (5-0) -- LW: 3
4. Lenox (6-0) -- LW: 4
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0) -- LW: 5
6. Woodbine (3-2) -- LW: 6
7. East Mills (5-1) -- LW: 7
8. Lamoni (4-1) -- LW: 9
9. Bedford (3-3) -- LW: NR
10. Southeast Warren (4-2) -- LW: 10
RV: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (5-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (5-0) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (5-0) -- LW: 3
4. Clarinda (4-1) -- LW: 4
5. Atlantic (2-3) -- LW: NR
6. IKM-Manning (2-3) -- LW NR
6. Wayne (4-2) -- LW: 8t
8. AHSTW (3-2) -- LW: 7
RV: Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert, Southwest Valley
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (5-0) -- LW: 1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) -- LW: 2
3. Harlan (4-1) -- LW: 3
4. Glenwood (4-1) -- LW: 5
5. Sioux City East (4-1) -- LW: NR
RV: Denison-Schleswig