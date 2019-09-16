(KMAland) -- The fourth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Audubon, Treynor and Lewis Central are still No. 1 while CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Clarinda made big moves and Denison-Schleswig returned to the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (3-1) -- LW: 1
2. Fremont-Mills (1-1) -- LW: 2
3. CAM, Anita (3-0) -- LW: 5
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0) -- LW: 8
5. Lenox (4-0) -- LW: 3t
6. Woodbine (2-1) -- LW: 3t
7. East Mills (3-1) -- LW: 7
8. Glidden-Ralston (2-1) -- LW: 6
9. Lamoni (2-1) -- LW: 9
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-2) -- LW: 10
RV: Bedford
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (3-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (3-0) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (3-0) -- LW: 3
4. Kuemper Catholic (1-2) -- LW: 4
5. Clarinda (3-0) -- LW: 7
6. St. Albert (1-2) -- LW: 6
7. Tri-Center (2-1) -- LW: 5
8. AHSTW (1-2) -- LW: 8t
RV: Missouri Valley, Southwest Valley
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (3-0) -- LW: 1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) -- LW: 2
3. Glenwood (3-0) -- LW: 3
4. Harlan (2-1) -- LW: 4t
5. Denison-Schleswig (2-1) -- LW: RV
Others RV: Creston/Orient-Macksburg