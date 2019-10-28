(KMAland) -- The final edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
East Mills and Lamoni are moving up, and Boyer Valley and Central Decatur are moving in with the final release of the season for the KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (9-1) -- LW: 1
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) -- LW: 2
3. Fremont-Mills (6-1) -- LW: 3
4. CAM, Anita (7-2) -- LW: 4
5. East Mills (7-2) -- LW: 6
6. Lamoni (8-1) -- LW: 7
7. Southeast Warren (7-3) -- LW: 5
8. Lenox (8-2) -- LW: 8
9. Boyer Valley (4-5) -- LW: RV
10. Bedford (4-4) -- LW: 9
RV: Glidden-Ralston & Woodbine
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (9-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (8-1) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (7-2) -- LW: 3
4. IKM-Manning (6-3) -- LW: 4
5. Tri-Center (6-3) -- LW: 5
6. Central Decatur (5-4) -- LW: RV
7. Clarinda (5-4) -- LW: 7
8. Atlantic (4-5) -- LW: 8t
RV: AHSTW, St. Albert, Wayne
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (8-1) -- LW: 1
2t. Glenwood (7-2) -- LW: 2
2t. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1) -- LW: 4
4. Harlan (7-2) -- LW: 3
5. Sioux City East (6-3) -- LW: 5
RV: Denison-Schleswig