(KMAland) -- The seventh edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Eight teams made moves up their respective rankings this week, led by three-spot moves for East Mills and Southeast Warren. IKM-Manning also jumped two spots, Tri-Center moved into the poll and CAM is up to No. 2 in 8-man.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (6-1) -- LW: 1
2. CAM, Anita (6-0) -- LW: 3
3. Fremont-Mills (3-1) -- LW: 2
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1) -- LW: 5
4. East Mills (6-1) -- LW: 7
6. Woodbine (3-3) -- LW: 6
7. Southeast Warren (5-2) -- LW: 10
8. Lamoni (5-1) -- LW: 8
9. Lenox (6-1) -- LW: 4
10. Bedford (3-4) -- LW: 9
RV: None
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (6-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (5-1) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (5-1) -- LW: 3
4. IKM-Manning (3-3) -- LW: 6
5. Clarinda (4-2) -- LW: 4
6. Wayne (4-2) -- LW: 7
7. Atlantic (2-4) -- LW: 5
8. Tri-Center (3-3) -- LW: NR
RV: Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley & St. Albert
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (6-0) -- LW: 1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1) -- LW: 2
3. Glenwood (5-1) -- LW: 4
4. Harlan (4-2) -- LW: 3
5. Sioux City East (5-1) -- LW: 5
RV: None