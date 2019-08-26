(KMAland) -- The first edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Fremont-Mills
2. Audubon (1-0)
3. Lenox (1-0)
4t. Glidden-Ralston & Woodbine
6. Stanton/Essex (1-0)
7. East Mills (0-1)
8. CAM, Anita
9. Ar-We-Va (1-0)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Others RV: Coon Rapids-Bayard, Bedford, Sidney, Griswold, Lamoni
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor
2. Underwood
3t. Kuemper Catholic & Mount Ayr & St. Albert
6. AHSTW, Avoca
7. Tri-Center
8. Nodaway Valley (1-0)
Others RV: IKM-Manning, Red Oak, Atlantic
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. Harlan
4. Denison-Schleswig
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Others RV: Glenwood