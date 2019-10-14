(KMAland) -- The eighth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Glenwood is the new No. 1 in the 3A/4A poll and followed by Harlan while Tri-Center made the biggest move and AHSTW moved into the A/1A/2A rankings. In 8-Man, Southeast Warren made the biggest move, and Exira/EHK moved in.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (7-1) -- LW: 1
2. CAM, Anita (7-0) -- LW: 2
3. Fremont-Mills (4-1) -- LW: 3
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1) -- LW: 4t
5. Southeast Warren (6-2) -- LW: 7
6. East Mills (6-2) -- LW: 4t
7. Lamoni (6-1) -- LW: 8
8. Lenox (7-1) -- LW: 9
9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-3) -- LW: NR
10. Woodbine (3-4) -- LW: 6
RV: Bedford
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (7-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (6-1) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (6-1) -- LW: 3
4. IKM-Manning (4-3) -- LW: 4
5. Tri-Center (4-3) -- LW: 8
6. Wayne (5-2) -- LW: 6
7. Clarinda (4-3) -- LW: 5
8. AHSTW (4-3) -- LW: NR
RV: Atlantic, St. Albert
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (6-1) -- LW: 3
2. Harlan (5-2) -- LW: 4
3. Lewis Central (6-1) -- LW: 1
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1) -- LW: 2
5. Sioux City East (5-2) -- LW: 5
RV: None