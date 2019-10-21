(KMAland) -- The ninth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
Lewis Central is back in the top spot in 3A/4A while Coon Rapids-Bayard moved to No. 2 in 8-Man. Bedford and Atlantic are also into the latest rankings in their respective divisions.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (8-1) -- LW: 1
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1) -- LW: 4
3. Fremont-Mills (5-1) -- LW: 3
4. CAM, Anita (7-1) -- LW: 2
5. Southeast Warren (7-2) -- LW: 5
6. East Mills (6-2) -- LW: 6
7. Lamoni (7-1) -- LW: 7
8. Lenox (7-2) -- LW: 8
9. Bedford (3-4) -- LW: RV
10. Woodbine (4-4) -- LW: 10
RV: Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (8-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (7-1) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (6-2) -- LW: 3
4. IKM-Manning (5-3) -- LW: 4
5. Tri-Center (5-3) -- LW: 5
6. Wayne (6-2) -- LW: 6
7. Clarinda (5-3) -- LW: 7
8t. AHSTW (5-3) -- LW: 8
8t. Atlantic (3-5) -- LW: RV
RV: Central Decatur
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (7-1) -- LW: 3
2. Glenwood (6-2) -- LW: 1
3. Harlan (6-2) -- LW: 2
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1) -- LW: 4
5. Sioux City East (6-2) -- LW: 5
RV: None