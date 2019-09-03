(KMAland) -- The second edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Fremont-Mills, Treynor and Lewis Central continue to hold the top two spots in the rankings while Atlantic, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley are all new to the rankings this week.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Fremont-Mills (1-0) -- LW: 1
2. Audubon (1-1) -- LW: 2
3. Lenox (2-0) -- LW: 3
4. Woodbine (1-0) -- LW: 4t
5t. CAM, Anita (1-0) -- LW: 8
5t. Glidden-Ralston (1-0) -- LW: 4t
7. Lamoni (1-0) -- LW: RV
8. East Mills (1-1) -- LW: 7
9t. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0) -- LW: RV
9t. Southeast Warren (1-1) -- LW: NR
RV: Boyer Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Stanton/Essex, Sidney
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (1-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (1-0) -- LW: 2
3. Kuemper Catholic (1-0) -- LW: 3t
4. Mount Ayr (1-0) -- LW: 3t
5. St. Albert (0-1) -- LW: 3t
6. Tri-Center (1-0) -- LW: 7
7. Atlantic (1-0) -- LW: NR
8. Southwest Valley (1-0) -- LW: NR
RV: AHSTW, Clarinda, Missouri Valley
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (1-0) -- LW: 1
2. Harlan (1-0) -- LW: 3
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1) -- LW: 2
4. Glenwood (1-0) -- LW: RV
5. Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-0) -- LW: NR
Others RV: Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East