(KMAland) -- The fifth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings are here!
A pair of Pride of Iowa Conference schools move into their respective polls with Southeast Warren joining the 8-Man Power Rankings and Wayne jumping into the A/1A/2A Power Rankings. Clarinda, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Lenox and Exira/EHK are others moving up this week.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Brent Barnett, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
KMALAND 8-MAN POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (4-1) -- LW: 1
2. Fremont-Mills (1-1) -- LW: 2
3. CAM, Anita (4-0) -- LW: 3
4. Lenox (5-0) -- LW: 5
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0) -- LW: 4
6. Woodbine (2-2) -- LW: 6
7. East Mills (4-1) -- LW: 7
8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-2) -- LW: 10
9. Lamoni (3-1) -- LW: 9
10. Southeast Warren (3-2) -- LW: NR
RV: Glidden-Ralston, Sidney
KMALAND A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (4-0) -- LW: 1
2. Underwood (4-0) -- LW: 2
3. Mount Ayr (4-0) -- LW: 3
4. Clarinda (4-0) -- LW: 5
5. Kuemper Catholic (1-3) -- LW: 4
6. St. Albert (1-3) -- LW: 6
7. AHSTW (2-2) -- LW: 8
8t. Tri-Center (2-2) -- LW: 7
8t. Wayne (3-2) -- LW: NR
RV: Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley
KMALAND 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (4-0) -- LW: 1
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) -- LW: 2
3. Harlan (3-1) -- LW: 4
4. Denison-Schleswig (3-1) -- LW: 5
5. Glenwood (3-1) -- LW: 3
Others RV: None