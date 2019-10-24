(KMAland) -- Maryville soccer picked up a dominant win on Thursday, and there were 10 football games involving KMAland district teams.
BOYS SOCCER: Maryville 8 Lafayette 0
Jaden Hayes and Justin Staples each had hat tricks for Maryville.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14
Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22
Southern at Humboldt-TRS
Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36
East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell Talbot 22
Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28
Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16
Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0
Millard South 41 Westside 26
BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville 8 Lafayette 0