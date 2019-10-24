KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Maryville soccer picked up a dominant win on Thursday, and there were 10 football games involving KMAland district teams.

BOYS SOCCER: Maryville 8 Lafayette 0 

Jaden Hayes and Justin Staples each had hat tricks for Maryville.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14

Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22

Southern at Humboldt-TRS

Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36

East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell Talbot 22

Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28 

Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16

Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0

Millard South 41 Westside 26

BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

