Haley Rasmussen & McKenzie Waters
Buy Now

Haley Rasmussen, McKenzie Waters

 Jake Gillespie/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Alexa Ahrenholtz dropped 36 in an IKM-Manning win, Haley Rasmussen had 23 for Atlantic, Glenwood took down Carroll and more from the Saturday in KMAland girl's basketball action.

NC: Atlantic 59 Griswold 18 

Haley Rasmussen scored 21 of her 23 points in the first half to lead Atlantic in the win. McKenzie Waters added 17 points, four steals and four assists. 

NC: IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57 

Alexa Ahrenholtz had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead IKM-Manning in the victory. Lexie Branning pitched in 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Bianca Cadwell had 11 and nine.

NC: Wayne 45 Seymour 17 

Emily Jones scored 19 points and Sterling Berndt had 14 points, six assist sand five steals for Wayne.

MRC: Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT 

Nyamer Diew hit a game-tying shot to force overtime and finished with 27 points to send the Black Raiders to the win. Kennedy McCloy chipped in 18 points.

Ella Skinner led the way for Heelan with 22 points. Katelyn Stanley pitched in 14 points.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 46 Orient-Macksburg 45

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Glenwood 72 Carroll 65

Atlantic 59 Griswold 18

IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57

Wayne 45 Seymour 17

Waukee 61 Abraham Lincoln 27

Cardinal 45 Moravia 30

Mound City Invitational 

3rd Place: Bishop LeBlond 40 Rock Port 35

Albany Invitational 

Championship: Worth County 39 Platte Valley 25

Nebraska 

Archbishop Bergan 61 Douglas County West 26

Arlington 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43

BDS 70 East Butler 32

Blair 51 Ralston 34

Elkhorn 56 Waverly 39

Elkhorn South 71 Lincoln Southeast 38

Fremont 50 Westside 43

Lawrence-Nelson 65 Tri County 18

Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 37

Lincoln High 57 Papillion-LaVista South 39

Lincoln Northeast 54 Bellevue West 51

Lourdes Central Catholic 34 Yutan 29

Malcolm 51 Auburn 38

Milford 67 Raymond Central 28

Millard North 62 Grand Island 24

Millard South 101 Omaha Burke 71

Northwest 51 Norris 46 — OT

Omaha Duchesne Academy 32 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Omaha Mercy 51 Plattsmouth 46

Omaha North 71 Omaha South 27

Omaha Northwest 68 Omaha Benson 54

Platteview 59 Louisville 43

Sterling 40 Thayer Central 24

Syracuse 65 Fort Calhoun 29

Weeping Water 60 Humboldt-TRS 29