(KMAland) -- Alexa Ahrenholtz dropped 36 in an IKM-Manning win, Haley Rasmussen had 23 for Atlantic, Glenwood took down Carroll and more from the Saturday in KMAland girl's basketball action.
NC: Atlantic 59 Griswold 18
Haley Rasmussen scored 21 of her 23 points in the first half to lead Atlantic in the win. McKenzie Waters added 17 points, four steals and four assists.
NC: IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57
Alexa Ahrenholtz had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead IKM-Manning in the victory. Lexie Branning pitched in 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Bianca Cadwell had 11 and nine.
NC: Wayne 45 Seymour 17
Emily Jones scored 19 points and Sterling Berndt had 14 points, six assist sand five steals for Wayne.
MRC: Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT
Nyamer Diew hit a game-tying shot to force overtime and finished with 27 points to send the Black Raiders to the win. Kennedy McCloy chipped in 18 points.
Ella Skinner led the way for Heelan with 22 points. Katelyn Stanley pitched in 14 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 — OT
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 46 Orient-Macksburg 45
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Glenwood 72 Carroll 65
Atlantic 59 Griswold 18
IKM-Manning 78 Panorama 57
Wayne 45 Seymour 17
Waukee 61 Abraham Lincoln 27
Cardinal 45 Moravia 30
Mound City Invitational
3rd Place: Bishop LeBlond 40 Rock Port 35
Albany Invitational
Championship: Worth County 39 Platte Valley 25
Nebraska
Archbishop Bergan 61 Douglas County West 26
Arlington 52 Ashland-Greenwood 43
BDS 70 East Butler 32
Blair 51 Ralston 34
Elkhorn 56 Waverly 39
Elkhorn South 71 Lincoln Southeast 38
Fremont 50 Westside 43
Lawrence-Nelson 65 Tri County 18
Lincoln Christian 65 Freeman 37
Lincoln High 57 Papillion-LaVista South 39
Lincoln Northeast 54 Bellevue West 51
Lourdes Central Catholic 34 Yutan 29
Malcolm 51 Auburn 38
Milford 67 Raymond Central 28
Millard North 62 Grand Island 24
Millard South 101 Omaha Burke 71
Northwest 51 Norris 46 — OT
Omaha Duchesne Academy 32 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Omaha Mercy 51 Plattsmouth 46
Omaha North 71 Omaha South 27
Omaha Northwest 68 Omaha Benson 54
Platteview 59 Louisville 43
Sterling 40 Thayer Central 24
Syracuse 65 Fort Calhoun 29
Weeping Water 60 Humboldt-TRS 29