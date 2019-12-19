(KMAland) -- AHSTW nabbed a big win over Lo-Ma, Audubon stayed hot, Lenox handled Murray, Denison edged Atlantic and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43
Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann scored 20 points each for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
WIC: AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45
Kinsey Scheffler had 13 points and Kailey Jones added 11 for AHSTW in the win. Julia Kock did a tremendous defensive job on Kylie Morrison, who finished with 10 points and went over 1,000 for her career. Claire Harris sank two free throws to seal the win for the Lady Vikes.
Violet Lapke had a team-high 15 points for Logan-Magnolia, and Emilie Thompson finished with 11 points. Emme Lake scored two points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
WIC: Audubon 45 Underwood 42
Aleah Hermansen had a big night with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for Audubon. Jaci Christensen added six points and 12 rebounds.
POI: Lenox 51 Murray 34
Cassidy Nelson had 17 points, 10 steals and five assists while McKinna Hogan added nine and Jynessa Cox finished with eight points and eight boards.
Jayda Chew scored 10 points for Murray.
NC: Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30
Bella Dingus hit four 3s and scored 23 points for Heartland Christian.
NC: East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26
Maddie Albrecht had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks for Ankeny Christian.
Lamoni
275: East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27
Jaycee Graves had 22 points to lead East Atchison in the victory. Brynnan Poppa added nine points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45
Missouri Valley 43 Tri-Center 37
Audubon 45 Underwood 42
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 72 Martensdale-St. Marys 67 — OT
Mount Ayr def. Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars 70 Sioux City North 30
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Clarinda 40 Bedford 28
East Union 42 Moravia 33
Lenox 51 Murray 34
ACGC 50 Glidden-Ralston 44
Westwood 75 Ar-We-Va 39
East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26
Lamoni 57 North Harrison 30
Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30
275 Conference
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Nodaway at East Harrison
Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 25
Benton at Park Hill (G)
Lathrop vs. Lafayette (G) at Trenton
East Central Nebraska Conference
Weeping Water 64 Palmyra 18
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 66 Tri County 42
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Norris 61 Bishop Neumann 42