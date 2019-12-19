Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW.jpg
Pictured: Kinsey Scheffler 

(KMAland) -- AHSTW nabbed a big win over Lo-Ma, Audubon stayed hot, Lenox handled Murray, Denison edged Atlantic and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43 

Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann scored 20 points each for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

WIC: AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45 

Kinsey Scheffler had 13 points and Kailey Jones added 11 for AHSTW in the win. Julia Kock did a tremendous defensive job on Kylie Morrison, who finished with 10 points and went over 1,000 for her career. Claire Harris sank two free throws to seal the win for the Lady Vikes.

Violet Lapke had a team-high 15 points for Logan-Magnolia, and Emilie Thompson finished with 11 points. Emme Lake scored two points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

WIC: Audubon 45 Underwood 42 

Aleah Hermansen had a big night with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for Audubon. Jaci Christensen added six points and 12 rebounds. 

POI: Lenox 51 Murray 34 

Cassidy Nelson had 17 points, 10 steals and five assists while McKinna Hogan added nine and Jynessa Cox finished with eight points and eight boards.

Jayda Chew scored 10 points for Murray.

NC: Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30

Bella Dingus hit four 3s and scored 23 points for Heartland Christian.

NC: East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26 

Maddie Albrecht had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks for Ankeny Christian.

Lamoni

275: East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27 

Jaycee Graves had 22 points to lead East Atchison in the victory. Brynnan Poppa added nine points.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 49 Atlantic 43

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 48 Logan-Magnolia 45

Missouri Valley 43 Tri-Center 37

Audubon 45 Underwood 42

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 72 Martensdale-St. Marys 67 — OT

Mount Ayr def. Wayne 

Missouri River Conference 

Le Mars 70 Sioux City North 30

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Clarinda 40 Bedford 28

East Union 42 Moravia 33

Lenox 51 Murray 34

ACGC 50 Glidden-Ralston 44

Westwood 75 Ar-We-Va 39

East Marshall 68 Ankeny Christian 26

Lamoni 57 North Harrison 30

Siouxland Christian 76 Heartland Christian 30

275 Conference 

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville 27

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 25

Benton at Park Hill (G)

Lathrop vs. Lafayette (G) at Trenton

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Weeping Water 64 Palmyra 18

Pioneer Conference 

Johnson-Brock 66 Tri County 42

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Norris 61 Bishop Neumann 42