(KMAland) -- F-M and Stanton won in the Corner Tournament, AHSTW nabbed a big road win, Treynor picked up an upset victory, East Atchison stayed unbeaten and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Red Oak 56 Atlantic 41
Sophie Walker scored 17 points and Lexi Johnson added 13 for Red Oak in the win.
H-10: Lewis Central 59 Denison-Schleswig 42
Lewis Central’s Megan Witte had 19 points in the win for the Titans.
Paige Andersen had 24 points for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.
CCT: Stanton 71 Essex 22
Abby Burke hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds to lead Stanton. Kami Tibben pitched in 11 points.
WIC: AHSTW 50 IKM-Manning 48
Kinsey Scheffler had 19 points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW while Claire Harris had 12 points, six assists and five steals. Kailey Jones chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Claire Denning had eight points and six boards.
IKM-Manning’s Nicole Hanson had 12 points, and Alexa Ahrenholtz finished with 10.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 18
Violet Lapke had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists for Logan-Magnolia in another win. Kylie Morrison pitched in nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with eight points.
WIC: Treynor 36 Audubon 33
Treynor finished the game on an 11-0 run to hand the Wheelers just their second WIC loss.
Aleah Hermansen scored 13 points for Audubon.
POI: Mount Ayr 59 Lenox 30
Sam Stewart had 25 points, seven rebounds, six steal sand four assists for Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Channler Henle finished with nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
POI: Nodaway Valley 67 Southwest Valley 29
Maddax DeVault poured in 27 points for Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Alyssa Davis added 13 points, and Reagan Weinheimer chipped in 12.
Jentry Schafer had 13 points for Southwest Valley.
RVC: CAM, Anita 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Marissa Spiker had 14 points to lead four CAM players in double figures. Reese Snyder added 13 points and five steals off the bench, and Sammi Jahde and Zoey Baylor pitched in 10 points each.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 54 College View Academy 36
Bella Dingus had 21 points while Savannah Horan added 12 and Shelena Cochran put in 10 points for Heartland Christian.
275: East Atchison 65 DeKalb 33
Jaycee Graves scored 23, Natalie Hedlund added 13 and Mercedes Parshall finished with 11 for East Atchison.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 37
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 76 Riverside 10
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 49 Bedford 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 East Union 22
Southeast Warren 58 Wayne 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 41
Sioux City West 53 Thomas Jefferson 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Le Mars 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Unity Christian 56
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 41 Ankeny Christian Academy 16
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni 52 Moulton-Udell 28
Orient-Macksburg 49 Diagonal 45
Seymour 58 Twin Cedars 37
Other (Iowa)
Ballard 58 Harlan 20
275 Conference
North Nodaway 57 Rock Port 51
Nodaway-Holt 39 West Nodaway 22
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe at St. Pius X
Other (Missouri)
Stanberry 51 North Andrew 32
Pleasant Hill at Savannah
Lafayette at Platte County
Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City 45
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 58 Raymond Central 13
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga 52 Palmyra 28
Malcolm 48 Freeman 44
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Southern 30 Diller-Odell 25
Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 55 Lewiston 14
Metro Conference
Westside 62 Bellevue West 27
Millard West 51 Omaha Northwest 43
Millard North 72 Omaha Bryan 14
Papillion-La Vista 72 Omaha South 9
Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Platteview
Plattsmouth 47 Syracuse 44
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Auburn 29
Lincoln Lutheran 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
Blair 64 Omaha Concordia 45
Columbus 48 Elkhorn 32
Norris 51 York 41
Arlington 37 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Yutan 41 Ashland-Greenwood 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42 Fort Calhoun 30
Mead 43 Parkview Christian 13
Thayer Central 56 Friend 12
Sterling 64 Omaha Christian Academy 22