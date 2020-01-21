High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- F-M and Stanton won in the Corner Tournament, AHSTW nabbed a big road win, Treynor picked up an upset victory, East Atchison stayed unbeaten and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Red Oak 56 Atlantic 41 

Sophie Walker scored 17 points and Lexi Johnson added 13 for Red Oak in the win.

H-10: Lewis Central 59 Denison-Schleswig 42 

Lewis Central’s Megan Witte had 19 points in the win for the Titans.

Paige Andersen had 24 points for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.

CCT: Stanton 71 Essex 22 

Abby Burke hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds to lead Stanton. Kami Tibben pitched in 11 points.

WIC: AHSTW 50 IKM-Manning 48 

Kinsey Scheffler had 19 points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW while Claire Harris had 12 points, six assists and five steals. Kailey Jones chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Claire Denning had eight points and six boards.

IKM-Manning’s Nicole Hanson had 12 points, and Alexa Ahrenholtz finished with 10.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 18 

Violet Lapke had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists for Logan-Magnolia in another win. Kylie Morrison pitched in nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with eight points.

WIC: Treynor 36 Audubon 33 

Treynor finished the game on an 11-0 run to hand the Wheelers just their second WIC loss.

Aleah Hermansen scored 13 points for Audubon.

POI: Mount Ayr 59 Lenox 30 

Sam Stewart had 25 points, seven rebounds, six steal sand four assists for Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Channler Henle finished with nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

POI: Nodaway Valley 67 Southwest Valley 29 

Maddax DeVault poured in 27 points for Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Alyssa Davis added 13 points, and Reagan Weinheimer chipped in 12.

Jentry Schafer had 13 points for Southwest Valley.

RVC: CAM, Anita 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 

Marissa Spiker had 14 points to lead four CAM players in double figures. Reese Snyder added 13 points and five steals off the bench, and Sammi Jahde and Zoey Baylor pitched in 10 points each.

FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 54 College View Academy 36

Bella Dingus had 21 points while Savannah Horan added 12 and Shelena Cochran put in 10 points for Heartland Christian.

275: East Atchison 65 DeKalb 33 

Jaycee Graves scored 23, Natalie Hedlund added 13 and Mercedes Parshall finished with 11 for East Atchison.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 57 Shenandoah 14

Red Oak 56 Atlantic 41

Lewis Central 59 Denison-Schleswig 42

Corner Conference Tournament

Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 37

Stanton 71 Essex 22

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 50 IKM-Manning 48

Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 18

Treynor 36 Audubon 33

Underwood 76 Riverside 10

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 49 Bedford 14

Mount Ayr 59 Lenox 30

Nodaway Valley 67 Southwest Valley 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 East Union 22

Southeast Warren 58 Wayne 43 

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 70 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Paton-Churdan at Exira/EHK 

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 41

Sioux City West 53 Thomas Jefferson 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Le Mars 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Unity Christian 56

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 41 Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail 

Lamoni 52 Moulton-Udell 28

Orient-Macksburg 49 Diagonal 45

Seymour 58 Twin Cedars 37

Other (Iowa)

Ballard 58 Harlan 20

Heartland Christian 54 College View Academy 36

275 Conference

East Atchison 65 DeKalb 33

North Nodaway 57 Rock Port 51

Nodaway-Holt 39 West Nodaway 22

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe at St. Pius X 

Other (Missouri)

Stanberry 51 North Andrew 32

Pleasant Hill at Savannah

Lafayette at Platte County

Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City 45

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 58 Raymond Central 13

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga 52 Palmyra 28

Malcolm 48 Freeman 44

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water 

Pioneer Conference

Southern 30 Diller-Odell 25

Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City 

Johnson-Brock 55 Lewiston 14

Metro Conference

Westside 62 Bellevue West 27

Millard West 51 Omaha Northwest 43

Millard North 72 Omaha Bryan 14

Papillion-La Vista 72 Omaha South 9

Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Platteview 

Plattsmouth 47 Syracuse 44

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Auburn 29

Lincoln Lutheran 46 Lourdes Central Catholic 37

Blair 64 Omaha Concordia 45

Columbus 48 Elkhorn 32

Norris 51 York 41

Arlington 37 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Yutan 41 Ashland-Greenwood 37

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42 Fort Calhoun 30

Mead 43 Parkview Christian 13

Thayer Central 56 Friend 12

Sterling 64 Omaha Christian Academy 22