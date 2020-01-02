(KMAland) -- Auburn edged Milford, Millard South and Westside advance to the Metro Tournament final and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Millard South 53 Millard North 43
Semifinal: Westside 66 Papillion-La Vista 56
Consolation: Bellevue West 65 Omaha Bryan 24
Consolation: Papillion-La Vista South 53 Elkhorn South 44
Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Falls City 36
Auburn 40 Milford 37
Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska)
St. Joseph Christian 34 West Nodaway 20
Crete 47 Waverly 26