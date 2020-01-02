High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Auburn edged Milford, Millard South and Westside advance to the Metro Tournament final and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Millard South 53 Millard North 43

Semifinal: Westside 66 Papillion-La Vista 56

Consolation: Bellevue West 65 Omaha Bryan 24

Consolation: Papillion-La Vista South 53 Elkhorn South 44

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Ashland-Greenwood 52 Falls City 36

Auburn 40 Milford 37

Non-Conference (Missouri & Nebraska) 

St. Joseph Christian 34 West Nodaway 20

Crete 47 Waverly 26