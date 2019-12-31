(KMAland) -- Auburn closed out the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a victory in the seventh place game to highlight Tuesday's high school basketball action.
NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton
Norborne 48 Worth County 30
Metro Conference Tournament -- Quarterfinals
Omaha South 72 Marian 45
Millard North 64 Omaha Burke 50
Omaha Westside 50 Millard West 44
Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha Northwest 49
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Championship: Hastings-St. Cecilia 45 West Point-Beemer 28
3rd Place: Pender 52 Arlington 39
5th Place: Hartington-Cedar Catholic 59 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40
7th Place: Auburn 54 Wayne 45
Aurora Tournament
Championship: Blair def. Gross Catholic
Consolation Aurora vs. Duchesne
Mead Tournament
Championship: Mead 39 Osceola 25