High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Auburn closed out the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a victory in the seventh place game to highlight Tuesday's high school basketball action. 

NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton

Norborne 48 Worth County 30 

Metro Conference Tournament -- Quarterfinals

Omaha South 72 Marian 45

Millard North 64 Omaha Burke 50

Omaha Westside 50 Millard West 44

Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha Northwest 49

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

Championship: Hastings-St. Cecilia 45 West Point-Beemer 28

3rd Place: Pender 52 Arlington 39

5th Place: Hartington-Cedar Catholic 59 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40

7th Place: Auburn 54 Wayne 45

Aurora Tournament

Championship: Blair def. Gross Catholic

Consolation Aurora vs. Duchesne

Mead Tournament

Championship: Mead 39 Osceola 25

