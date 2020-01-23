HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
WIC: Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35
Aleah Hermansen scored 20 points, Jaci Christensen tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds. Leah Subbert had 12 points and McKenna Petersen had 11 points.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 48 Murray 28
Abby Martin had 18 points for the Demons. Teammate Maddy Maedel had 17 points and eight rebounds
NC: West Harrison 71 Whiting 34
Haley Koch scored 31 points. Emily McIntosh had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Sabrina Rife also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
NC: CAM 68 ACGC 57
Alison Spieker led the Cougars with 15 points. Mallory Behnken had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Spieker and Sammi Jahde added 11 points each. Zoey Baylor and Reese Snyder had eight and seven points respectively.
NC: Bedford 48 Clarke 45
Kennedy Weed paced Bedford with 15 points. Kelly Weed scored 13 points, Mcie Sefrit tallied 10 points and dished out nine assists. Emily Baker corralled 15 rebounds in the victory.
NC: Earlham 56 Lenox 36
McKinna Hogan scored 20 points. Jordan England contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.
NC: Diagonal 61 Essex 54
Elise Dailey and Desi Glasgo had 14 apiece for Essex.
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 67 East Union 37
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Sioux City North 18
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 45 Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Lamoni 48 Murray 28
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Atlantic 67 Des Moines North 36
Diagonal 61 Essex 54
Underwood 53 Boyer Valley 39
Bedford 48 Clarke 45
Earlham 56 Lenox 36
Southeast Warren 62 Moulton-Udell 49
CAM, Anita 68 ACGC 57
West Harrison 71 Whiting 34
East Central Nebraska Conference
Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 61 Omaha North 31
Millard South 77 Omaha Burke 45
Millard West 55 Omaha Marian 37
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
North Platte at Savannah
Cameron at Richmond
Chillicothe at East Buchanan
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Nebraska City at Crete
Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman
Weeping Water 56 Brownell-Talbot 45
Freeman 41 Wilber-Clatonia 22