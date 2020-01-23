High School Basketball

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

WIC: Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35

Aleah Hermansen scored 20 points, Jaci Christensen tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds. Leah Subbert had 12 points and McKenna Petersen had 11 points. 

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 48 Murray 28

Abby Martin had 18 points for the Demons. Teammate Maddy Maedel had 17 points and eight rebounds

NC: West Harrison 71 Whiting 34

Haley Koch scored 31 points. Emily McIntosh had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Sabrina Rife also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

NC: CAM 68 ACGC 57

Alison Spieker led the Cougars with 15 points. Mallory Behnken had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Marissa Spieker and Sammi Jahde added 11 points each. Zoey Baylor and Reese Snyder had eight and seven points respectively.

NC: Bedford 48 Clarke 45

Kennedy Weed paced Bedford with 15 points. Kelly Weed scored 13 points, Mcie Sefrit tallied 10 points and dished out nine assists. Emily Baker corralled 15 rebounds in the victory. 

NC: Earlham 56 Lenox 36

McKinna Hogan scored 20 points. Jordan England contributed nine points and 11 rebounds. 

NC: Diagonal 61 Essex 54

Elise Dailey and Desi Glasgo had 14 apiece for Essex. 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 69 Tri-Center 35

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 67 East Union 37 

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Sioux City North 18 

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars 45 Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Lamoni 48 Murray 28

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Atlantic 67 Des Moines North 36

Diagonal 61 Essex 54

Underwood 53 Boyer Valley 39 

Bedford 48 Clarke 45

Earlham 56 Lenox 36

Southeast Warren 62 Moulton-Udell 49 

CAM, Anita 68 ACGC 57

West Harrison 71 Whiting 34

East Central Nebraska Conference

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock 

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 61 Omaha North 31

Millard South 77 Omaha Burke 45

Millard West 55 Omaha Marian 37

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Platte at Savannah 

Cameron at Richmond 

Chillicothe at East Buchanan 

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Nebraska City at Crete 

Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman 

Weeping Water 56 Brownell-Talbot 45

Freeman 41 Wilber-Clatonia 22