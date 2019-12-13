Audubon Wheelers

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Stanton, Audubon and Johnson-Brock all posted tight wins in KMAland girls basketball on Friday evening.

H-10: Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13 

Madison Camden scored 20 points while Elle Scarborough had 14 and Hayllee Sell added 11. The Rams had seven players with nine or more points.

Clarinda vs. Glenwood Girls Basketball

H-10: Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44 

Sophie Walker had 23 points, Ellie Rengstorf added 17 and Allie West scored 12 for Red Oak in the win.

Mallory Badding led Kuemper Catholic with 18 points.

H-10: Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48 

Megan Witte had 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Lewis Central. Delaney Esterling and Hadley Hill added 13 apiece for the Titans.

Allie Petry had 15 points and Isabel Pershing scored 14 for the Saintes.

H-10: Atlantic 80 Creston 76 

Haley Rasmussen had 35 points and Macie Waters scored 20 for Atlantic in the victory.

Kelsey Fields also dropped in 35 points for Creston in the loss.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47 

Ellie Magnuson scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer and a free throw that made the difference. Hannah Neemann led the Lady Monarchs with 15 points.

Brecken Van Baale topped Harlan with 19 points. Claire Schmitz added 11 in the defeat.

CORNER: Stanton 54 East Mills 53 

Jenna Stephens had 15 points and Hope Ogletree scored 12 for Stanton in the tight win.

East Mills was led by Emily Williams, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Alex Knop had 14 points and nine rebounds.

CORNER: Sidney 69 Griswold 12 

Maddy Duncan had 18 points for Sidney in the victory. Avery Dowling added 14 and Chay Ward had 11.

WIC: Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT 

Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen had 17 points and Rylie Hartl scored 16 with both hitting four 3-pointers each. Leah Subbert added 10 points.

Claire Harris scored 12 points and added five steals for AHSTW. Claire Denning pitched in 11 points, and Kailey Jones finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. 

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26 

Violet Lapke hit six 3s and scored 20 points to lead the Panthers. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46 

Ashlynn Amdor had 22 points while Emily Brown and Frannee Maher had 15 apiece for Riverside.

Morghan Herman had 26 points for Missouri Valley. 

WIC: IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22 

Alexa Ahrenholtz had 19 points, Emily Kerkhoff scored 15 and Bre Muhlbauer put in 13 for the Wolves in the win.

POI: Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35 

Sam Stewart scored a school-record 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Mount Ayr.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35 

Jensen Archibald had 21 points while Skylyr Stewart added 13 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.

Marah Larsen had 10 points for the Timberwolves.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36 

Lucy Turner scored 17 points to lead Abraham Lincoln in the victory. 

BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35 

Kaela Eslinger had 23 points to lead the way for Orient-Macksburg.

Bailey Frederick had 11 points while Kinzee Eggers put in 10 for Murray. 

NC: East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38 

Kilea Cooper hit five 3s and scored 17 points for East Atchison while Jaycee Graves and Mercedes Parshall had 18 points apiece.

Malayna Briner added 13 points for North Andrew.

NC: Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT 

Jordan Koehler nine points and 13 rebounds while Logan Edwards went for eight points and seven rebounds.

Hannah Clary had 21 points and seven rebounds for Falls City. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13

Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44

Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48

Atlantic 80 Creston 76

Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47

Corner Conference

Stanton 54 East Mills 53

Sidney 69 Griswold 12

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT

IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22

Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26

Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 45 East Union 39 — OT

Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35

Nodaway Valley 71 Wayne 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 71 Ar-We-Va 50

Paton-Churdan 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Glidden-Ralston 56 Boyer Valley 33

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 54

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Sioux City North 46

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Diagonal at Moravia 

Twin Cedars 44 Mormon Trail 29

Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 46

Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38

Maryville 43 Platte Valley 23

Albany 46 West Nodaway 16

Worth County 62 Nodaway-Holt 22

South Holt 46 Maysville 35

Tri-County 44 Osborn 37

Bishop LeBlond 40 Stanberry 31

Chillicothe 58 Trenton 29

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 54 Waverly 36

Elkhorn 32 Norris 23 

Plattsmouth 56 Nebraska City 24

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 65 Arlington 32

Douglas County West 46 Fort Calhoun 25

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 51 Freeman 36

Mead 40 Palmyra 27 

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Friend 8

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 24

Southern 29 Tri County 27

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 48 Omaha Benson 37

Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 37 

Papillion-La Vista South 37 Gretna 36

Millard North 53 Omaha Burke 51

Westside 73 Omaha Northwest 54

Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha North 27

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elmwood-Murdock 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32

Wayne 47 Wahoo 44

Beatrice 60 Auburn 27

Weeping Water 87 Omaha Christian Academy 13

Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT

Pawnee City 42 Parkview Christian 12

Lincoln Northeast 47 Bellevue East 34