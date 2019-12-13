(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Stanton, Audubon and Johnson-Brock all posted tight wins in KMAland girls basketball on Friday evening.
H-10: Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13
Madison Camden scored 20 points while Elle Scarborough had 14 and Hayllee Sell added 11. The Rams had seven players with nine or more points.
H-10: Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44
Sophie Walker had 23 points, Ellie Rengstorf added 17 and Allie West scored 12 for Red Oak in the win.
Mallory Badding led Kuemper Catholic with 18 points.
H-10: Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48
Megan Witte had 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Lewis Central. Delaney Esterling and Hadley Hill added 13 apiece for the Titans.
Allie Petry had 15 points and Isabel Pershing scored 14 for the Saintes.
H-10: Atlantic 80 Creston 76
Haley Rasmussen had 35 points and Macie Waters scored 20 for Atlantic in the victory.
Kelsey Fields also dropped in 35 points for Creston in the loss.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47
Ellie Magnuson scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer and a free throw that made the difference. Hannah Neemann led the Lady Monarchs with 15 points.
Brecken Van Baale topped Harlan with 19 points. Claire Schmitz added 11 in the defeat.
CORNER: Stanton 54 East Mills 53
Jenna Stephens had 15 points and Hope Ogletree scored 12 for Stanton in the tight win.
East Mills was led by Emily Williams, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. Alex Knop had 14 points and nine rebounds.
CORNER: Sidney 69 Griswold 12
Maddy Duncan had 18 points for Sidney in the victory. Avery Dowling added 14 and Chay Ward had 11.
WIC: Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT
Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen had 17 points and Rylie Hartl scored 16 with both hitting four 3-pointers each. Leah Subbert added 10 points.
Claire Harris scored 12 points and added five steals for AHSTW. Claire Denning pitched in 11 points, and Kailey Jones finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26
Violet Lapke hit six 3s and scored 20 points to lead the Panthers. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46
Ashlynn Amdor had 22 points while Emily Brown and Frannee Maher had 15 apiece for Riverside.
Morghan Herman had 26 points for Missouri Valley.
WIC: IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22
Alexa Ahrenholtz had 19 points, Emily Kerkhoff scored 15 and Bre Muhlbauer put in 13 for the Wolves in the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35
Sam Stewart scored a school-record 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Mount Ayr.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35
Jensen Archibald had 21 points while Skylyr Stewart added 13 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Marah Larsen had 10 points for the Timberwolves.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36
Lucy Turner scored 17 points to lead Abraham Lincoln in the victory.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35
Kaela Eslinger had 23 points to lead the way for Orient-Macksburg.
Bailey Frederick had 11 points while Kinzee Eggers put in 10 for Murray.
NC: East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38
Kilea Cooper hit five 3s and scored 17 points for East Atchison while Jaycee Graves and Mercedes Parshall had 18 points apiece.
Malayna Briner added 13 points for North Andrew.
NC: Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT
Jordan Koehler nine points and 13 rebounds while Logan Edwards went for eight points and seven rebounds.
Hannah Clary had 21 points and seven rebounds for Falls City.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13
Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44
Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48
Atlantic 80 Creston 76
Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47
Corner Conference
Stanton 54 East Mills 53
Sidney 69 Griswold 12
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT
IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22
Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26
Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 45 East Union 39 — OT
Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35
Nodaway Valley 71 Wayne 25
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 71 Ar-We-Va 50
Paton-Churdan 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Glidden-Ralston 56 Boyer Valley 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 54
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Sioux City North 46
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Diagonal at Moravia
Twin Cedars 44 Mormon Trail 29
Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 46
Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38
Maryville 43 Platte Valley 23
Albany 46 West Nodaway 16
Worth County 62 Nodaway-Holt 22
South Holt 46 Maysville 35
Tri-County 44 Osborn 37
Bishop LeBlond 40 Stanberry 31
Chillicothe 58 Trenton 29
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 54 Waverly 36
Elkhorn 32 Norris 23
Plattsmouth 56 Nebraska City 24
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 65 Arlington 32
Douglas County West 46 Fort Calhoun 25
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 51 Freeman 36
Mead 40 Palmyra 27
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Friend 8
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 24
Southern 29 Tri County 27
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 48 Omaha Benson 37
Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 37
Papillion-La Vista South 37 Gretna 36
Millard North 53 Omaha Burke 51
Westside 73 Omaha Northwest 54
Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha North 27
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elmwood-Murdock 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32
Wayne 47 Wahoo 44
Beatrice 60 Auburn 27
Weeping Water 87 Omaha Christian Academy 13
Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT
Pawnee City 42 Parkview Christian 12
Lincoln Northeast 47 Bellevue East 34