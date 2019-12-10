High School Basketball
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Glenwood stayed unbeaten, Harlan routed Kuemper, F-M held off East Mills, Audubon beat Treynor for the first time in seven years, Mount Ayr kept rolling, AL won on the road and more in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Red Oak 57 Shenandoah 24 

Sophie Walker had 24 points and Ellie Rengstorf finished with 19 for Red Oak in the win.

Shenandoah’s Ava Wolf had 10 points and eight rebounds. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Atlantic 78 Clarinda 23 

Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen had 27 points and 10 steals in the win. Lauren Nicholas scored 12 points off the bench for the Trojans.

H-10: Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 57 

Madison Camden had 15 points, Jenna Hopp put in 13 and Elle Scarborough finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rams.

H-10: Harlan 69 Kuemper Catholic 27 

Claire Schmitz had 20 points for the Cyclones. Ashley Hall and Macie Leinen added 10 apiece, and Brecken Van Baale and Jocelyn Cheek scored nine each.

Mallory Badding led Kuemper with 14 points.

H-10: Creston 51 St. Albert 46 

Rylie Driskell led Creston with 13 points, and Sydney Hartsock added 10 points.

Isabel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha led the charge for St. Albert with 13 points each, and Allie Petry pitched in 12.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 47 

Fremont-Mills built a 35-21 advantage at halftime before hanging on for the win.

Emily Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills,a nd Alex Knop finished with 12 points, 11 boards and six steals. Natalie Goodman added 11 points.

NC: East Atchison 45 Sidney 40 

Morgan Parshall went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth period and finished with a team-high 12 points for East Atchison.

Sidney’s Maddy Duncan scored 15 of her 28 points in the fourth period. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Audubon 48 Treynor 39 

Jaci Christensen had 14 points and 15 rebounds fro Audubon in their first win over Treynor in seven years. Aleah Hermansen had 12 points for the Wheelers.

WIC: AHSTW 53 IKM-Manning 43 

Claire Denning had 19 points and six rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler finished with 13 points and seven boards for AHSTW.

IKM-Manning’s Lexie Branning had 16 points and Alexa Ahrenholtz added 10.

WIC: Underwood 84 Riverside 15 

Kendra Kuck shot 9/10 from the field and scored 18 points with seven rebounds to lead Underwood. Peyton Cook added 16 points, Lauren Brown scored 14 and Aliyah Humphrey put in 12.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 60 Missouri Valley 17 

Emilie Thompson led Lo-Ma with 15 points while Kylie Morrison added 12.

Morghan Herman topped Missouri Valley with nine points.

POI: Mount Ayr 75 Lenox 19 

Sam Stewart had 19 points and five steals, and Rachel Sobotka added 17 points and nine rebounds. Channler Henle put in 16 points of her own in the victory. 

RVC: CAM, Anita 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 

Sammi Jahde hit a trio of 3s and scored 17 points, and Zoey Baylor had 12 points and seven assists. Marissa Spieker put in 11 points and had four steals for the Cougars.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Paton-Churdan 39 

Exira/EHK jumped out to a 40-10 halftime advantage on their way to the dominant win.

Danielle Hoyle had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Paton-Churdan in the defeat. Emma Stream added 11 points.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 37 

Jadeyn Smith had 20 points and Leslie Luft finished with 18 to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.

Haley Koch had 14 points and Emily McIntosh added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. 

MRC: Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 14 

Nyamer Drew led Sioux City East with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 30 

Orient-Macksburg used a 14-4 third period to pull away from a six-point halftime lead.

Kassidy Quick had eight points and four rebounds for ACA.

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 67 Melcher-Dallas 40 

Abby Martin had 29 points, five rebounds and five steals for Lamoni in the victory.

BLUEGRASS: Seymour 60 Murray 38 

Natalee Watters had 21 points and Thayda Houser added 15 for Seymour.

Bailey Frederick and Destiny Ashby scored 10 points apiece to lead Murray.

NC: Heartland Christian 58 Iowa School for the Deaf 30 

Bella Dingus had 23 points, seven steals and six rebounds for Heartland Christian. Shelena Cochran added 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 57 Shenandoah 24

Atlantic 78 Clarinda 23

Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 57

Harlan 69 Kuemper Catholic 27

Creston 51 St. Albert 46

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 47

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 48 Treynor 39

AHSTW 53 IKM-Manning 43

Underwood 84 Riverside 15

Logan-Magnolia 60 Missouri Valley 17

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 75 Lenox 19

Nodaway Valley 62 Southwest Valley 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 80 East Union 30

Wayne 58 Southeast Warren 40

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20

Woodbine 46 Glidden-Ralston 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Paton-Churdan 39

Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 37

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 56 Le Mars 46

Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 14 

Sioux City West 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 30

Mormon Trail at Diagonal 

Lamoni 67 Melcher-Dallas 40

Seymour 60 Murray 38 

Moulton-Udell 39 Twin Cedars 34

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

East Atchison 45 Sidney 40

Heartland Christian 58 Iowa School for the Deaf 30

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

King City 37 Mound City 24

Worth County 65 Northeast Nodaway 13

Platte Valley 64 South Harrison 19 

Stewartsville 40 East Harrison 22

Gilman City 55 Union Star 25

Gallatin 40 North Andrew 37

Bishop LeBlond 52 St. Joseph Christian 30

Nebraska Capitol Conference 

Wahoo 43 Ashland-Greenwood 38 — OT

East Central Nebraska Conference 

Malcolm 44 Conestoga 17

Elmwood-Murdock 44 Louisville 40

Weeping Water 47 Auburn 37

Pioneer Conference 

Sterling 65 Friend 15

Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston 

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 34

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Gross Catholic 71 Nebraska City 33

Yutan at Arlington 

Tekamah-Herman 28 Douglas County West 25

Omaha Concordia 46 Fort Calhoun 42 

Southern 39 Johnson County Central 31

Mead 52 Cornerstone Christian 17

Johnson-Brock 54 Palmyra 36

Fremont 76 Omaha Benson 37

Diller-Odell 41 Falls City 35