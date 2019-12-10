(KMAland) -- Glenwood stayed unbeaten, Harlan routed Kuemper, F-M held off East Mills, Audubon beat Treynor for the first time in seven years, Mount Ayr kept rolling, AL won on the road and more in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Red Oak 57 Shenandoah 24
Sophie Walker had 24 points and Ellie Rengstorf finished with 19 for Red Oak in the win.
Shenandoah’s Ava Wolf had 10 points and eight rebounds. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Atlantic 78 Clarinda 23
Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen had 27 points and 10 steals in the win. Lauren Nicholas scored 12 points off the bench for the Trojans.
H-10: Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 57
Madison Camden had 15 points, Jenna Hopp put in 13 and Elle Scarborough finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rams.
H-10: Harlan 69 Kuemper Catholic 27
Claire Schmitz had 20 points for the Cyclones. Ashley Hall and Macie Leinen added 10 apiece, and Brecken Van Baale and Jocelyn Cheek scored nine each.
Mallory Badding led Kuemper with 14 points.
H-10: Creston 51 St. Albert 46
Rylie Driskell led Creston with 13 points, and Sydney Hartsock added 10 points.
Isabel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha led the charge for St. Albert with 13 points each, and Allie Petry pitched in 12.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 47
Fremont-Mills built a 35-21 advantage at halftime before hanging on for the win.
Emily Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills,a nd Alex Knop finished with 12 points, 11 boards and six steals. Natalie Goodman added 11 points.
NC: East Atchison 45 Sidney 40
Morgan Parshall went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth period and finished with a team-high 12 points for East Atchison.
Sidney’s Maddy Duncan scored 15 of her 28 points in the fourth period. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Audubon 48 Treynor 39
Jaci Christensen had 14 points and 15 rebounds fro Audubon in their first win over Treynor in seven years. Aleah Hermansen had 12 points for the Wheelers.
WIC: AHSTW 53 IKM-Manning 43
Claire Denning had 19 points and six rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler finished with 13 points and seven boards for AHSTW.
IKM-Manning’s Lexie Branning had 16 points and Alexa Ahrenholtz added 10.
WIC: Underwood 84 Riverside 15
Kendra Kuck shot 9/10 from the field and scored 18 points with seven rebounds to lead Underwood. Peyton Cook added 16 points, Lauren Brown scored 14 and Aliyah Humphrey put in 12.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 60 Missouri Valley 17
Emilie Thompson led Lo-Ma with 15 points while Kylie Morrison added 12.
Morghan Herman topped Missouri Valley with nine points.
POI: Mount Ayr 75 Lenox 19
Sam Stewart had 19 points and five steals, and Rachel Sobotka added 17 points and nine rebounds. Channler Henle put in 16 points of her own in the victory.
RVC: CAM, Anita 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20
Sammi Jahde hit a trio of 3s and scored 17 points, and Zoey Baylor had 12 points and seven assists. Marissa Spieker put in 11 points and had four steals for the Cougars.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Paton-Churdan 39
Exira/EHK jumped out to a 40-10 halftime advantage on their way to the dominant win.
Danielle Hoyle had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Paton-Churdan in the defeat. Emma Stream added 11 points.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 37
Jadeyn Smith had 20 points and Leslie Luft finished with 18 to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.
Haley Koch had 14 points and Emily McIntosh added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
MRC: Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 14
Nyamer Drew led Sioux City East with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 30
Orient-Macksburg used a 14-4 third period to pull away from a six-point halftime lead.
Kassidy Quick had eight points and four rebounds for ACA.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 67 Melcher-Dallas 40
Abby Martin had 29 points, five rebounds and five steals for Lamoni in the victory.
BLUEGRASS: Seymour 60 Murray 38
Natalee Watters had 21 points and Thayda Houser added 15 for Seymour.
Bailey Frederick and Destiny Ashby scored 10 points apiece to lead Murray.
NC: Heartland Christian 58 Iowa School for the Deaf 30
Bella Dingus had 23 points, seven steals and six rebounds for Heartland Christian. Shelena Cochran added 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 57 Shenandoah 24
Atlantic 78 Clarinda 23
Glenwood 67 Denison-Schleswig 57
Harlan 69 Kuemper Catholic 27
Creston 51 St. Albert 46
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 53 East Mills 47
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 48 Treynor 39
AHSTW 53 IKM-Manning 43
Underwood 84 Riverside 15
Logan-Magnolia 60 Missouri Valley 17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 75 Lenox 19
Nodaway Valley 62 Southwest Valley 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 80 East Union 30
Wayne 58 Southeast Warren 40
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20
Woodbine 46 Glidden-Ralston 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Paton-Churdan 39
Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 37
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 Le Mars 46
Sioux City East 61 Thomas Jefferson 14
Sioux City West 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 30
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Lamoni 67 Melcher-Dallas 40
Seymour 60 Murray 38
Moulton-Udell 39 Twin Cedars 34
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Atchison 45 Sidney 40
Heartland Christian 58 Iowa School for the Deaf 30
Non-Conference (Missouri)
King City 37 Mound City 24
Worth County 65 Northeast Nodaway 13
Platte Valley 64 South Harrison 19
Stewartsville 40 East Harrison 22
Gilman City 55 Union Star 25
Gallatin 40 North Andrew 37
Bishop LeBlond 52 St. Joseph Christian 30
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 43 Ashland-Greenwood 38 — OT
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 44 Conestoga 17
Elmwood-Murdock 44 Louisville 40
Weeping Water 47 Auburn 37
Pioneer Conference
Sterling 65 Friend 15
Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 34
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Gross Catholic 71 Nebraska City 33
Yutan at Arlington
Tekamah-Herman 28 Douglas County West 25
Omaha Concordia 46 Fort Calhoun 42
Southern 39 Johnson County Central 31
Mead 52 Cornerstone Christian 17
Johnson-Brock 54 Palmyra 36
Fremont 76 Omaha Benson 37
Diller-Odell 41 Falls City 35