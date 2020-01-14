High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Sidney edged Stanton, Underwood took down IKM-Manning, TJ Stoaks had a big night for Lenox, CAM kept rolling, AL shocked SCE and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Red Oak 64 Shenandoah 30 

Nichole Gilbert had 11 points and Ava Wolf scored 10 for Shenandoah in the defeat.

H-10: Atlantic 69 Clarinda 34 

Haley Rasmussen poured in 23 points and McKenzie Waters had 16 for the Trojans in the win.

H-10: Glenwood 81 Harlan 45 (On KMA 960) 

Elle Scarborough had 20 points for Glenwood in the dominant win.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 57 Essex 29 

Teagan Ewalt scored 16 points and Kenna Howard put in 10 for Fremont-Mills.

Elise Dailey had 12 points for Essex.

CORNER: Sidney 44 Stanton 42 

Jenna Stephens had 11 points for Stanton in the tough loss. Marleigh Johnson added 10 points, four steals and two blocks, and Kami Tibben chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and five steals.

WIC: Audubon 77 Missouri Valley 35  

Leah Subbert, Aleah Hermann and Jaci Christensen all scored 15 points each for Audubon in the win. Hermansen also had eight steals and five assists.

WIC: AHSTW 88 Riverside 14 

Kailey Jones had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler added 24 points and 10 rebounds for AHSTW. Julia Kock pitched in 15 points, Claire Harris had eight points and 11 assists and Claire Denning put in eight points.

Ashlyn Amdor led Riverside with nine points.

WIC: Underwood 54 IKM-Manning 45 

Kendra Kuck scored 13 points for Underwood while Erin McMains had 12 points and six steals and Aliyah Humphrey put in 11 points.

POI: Lenox 63 Bedford 41 

TJ Stoaks topped Lenox with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Cassidy Nelson added in 18 points. Kambrie Michel scored six points and had 15 rebounds.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Wayne 35

Maddy Stott poured in 23 points and Skylyr stewart had 13 for Martensdale-St. Marys. 

Rayleigh Snyder had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Wayne.

RVC: CAM, Anita 64 Boyer Valley 59

Sammi Jahde hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to go with four steals for CAM. Zoey Baylor added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Marissa Spiker had 10 points and nine rebounds.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 41 Ar-We-Va 38 

Danielle Hoyle had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Paton-Churdan.

RVC: Woodbine 71 West Harrison 54

Haley Koch scored 25 points and had four assists for West Harrison, and Emily mcIntosh finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 49 Sioux City East 47

Abraham Lincoln picked up a key win thanks to a strong start that had them on top by 10 at the half. Julia Wagoner and Jillian Shanks had 15 points apiece for the Lynx.

Nyamer Diew led Sioux City East with 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

MRC: Sioux City West 50 Le Mars 42 

Brooke Haage and Shaniah Temple had 10 points each for Le Mars.

BLUEGRASS: Mormon Trail 50 Ankeny Christian 21

Mormon Trail snapped a nine-game losing skid to open the season with a dominant win.

Kasey Welshhons had six points for Ankeny Christian.

BLUEGRASS: Moulton-Udell 46 Moravia 44

Chelsey Boettcher had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks, and Malorie Probasco finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Moulton-Udell.

BLUEGRASS: Diagonal 41 Twin Cedars 34

Brooke Roby led Twin Cedars with 21 points.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 43 Melcher-Dallas 34 

Bailey Frederick had 10 points and Kinzee Eggers finished with nine points and seven rebounds for Murray.

Kynser Reed topped Melcher-Dallas with 19 points.

IA NC: Heartland Christian 54 Boys Town 48 

Bella Dingus had 25 points in leading Heartland Christian to the win. Shelena Cochran chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FAIRFAX INVITE: North Nodaway 39 St. Joseph Christian 20 

Jacquelyn Cline had 18 points and Jadon Dobbins scored 12 for the Mustangs.

FAIRFAX INVITE: Rock Port 24 Nodaway-Holt 20 

Alivia Baucom’s 10 points proved to be a game-high and key for Rock Port in the win.

Krista Hart had eight points for Nodaway-Holt.

STANBERRY INVITE: Albany 48 North Andrew 40

Malayna Officer topped North Andrew in the defeat with 18 points.

STANBERRY INVITE: Worth County 52 Lafayette JV 23

Anna Gladstone led Worth County with 18 points while Kristen New and Regan Allee added 11 points each.

MO NC: East Buchanan 48 Maryville 45

Serena Sundell had another strong performance with 33 points on the night.

NE NC: Elmwood-Murdock 32 Lincoln Lutheran 28

Lauren Justesen had 11 points for Elmwood-Murdock in teh win.

NE NC: Louisville 46 Fort Calhoun 38

McKenzie Norris hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Louisville. Faye Jacobsen added 11 points and seven rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Red Oak 64 Shenandoah 30

Atlantic 69 Clarinda 34

Glenwood 81 Harlan 45

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 57 Essex 29

Sidney 44 Stanton 42

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 77 Missouri Valley 35 

Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 24

AHSTW 88 Riverside 14

Underwood 54 IKM-Manning 45

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 63 Bedford 41

Mount Ayr 64 Southwest Valley 37

Central Decatur 70 East Union 28

Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Wayne 35

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 41 Ar-We-Va 38

CAM, Anita 64 Boyer Valley 59

Exira/EHK at Glidden-Ralston 

Woodbine 71 West Harrison 54

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 49 Sioux City East 47

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson 

Sioux City West 50 Le Mars 42

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 50 Ankeny Christian 21

Moulton-Udell 46 Moravia 44

Murray 43 Melcher-Dallas 34

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg 

Diagonal 41 Twin Cedars 34

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Creston 44 Treynor 39

Newell-Fonda 85 Kuemper Catholic 29

Heartland Christian 54 Boys Town 48

Fairfax Invitational  

North Nodaway 39 St. Joseph Christian 20

Rock Port 24 Nodaway-Holt 20

Stanberry Invitational  

Worth County 52 Lafayette JV 23

Albany 48 North Andrew 40

Osborn Invitational

Semifinal: Osborn 64 Polo 53

Semifinal: DeKalb vs. Orrick 

Consolation: Union Star vs. Stewartsville 

Consolation: Pattonsburg 64 Winston 48

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop

Plattsburg 57 University Academy 31

Savannah vs. Lathrop

South Harrison Tournament

Princeton 74 East Harrison 25

Tri-County 78 South Harrison 55

Eastern Midlands Conference 

Elkhorn Plattsmouth 34

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 47 Ashland-Greenwood 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Weeping Water 65 Mead 24

Metro Conference

Westside 45 Gretna 39

Millard North 64 Omaha Marian 37

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest 

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

East Buchanan 48 Maryville 45

St. Pius X 51 Smithville 38

Bennington 69 Omaha Duchesne 43

Nebraska City 52 Conestoga 50

Beatrice 61 Waverly 25

North Bend Central 50 Arlington 20

Douglas County West 32 Yutan 29

Louisville 46 Fort Calhoun 38

David City 56 Raymond Central 30

Milford 39 Syracuse 34

Wahoo 46 Omaha Mercy 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 31 Auburn 22

Elmwood-Murdock 32 Lincoln Lutheran 28

Malcolm 38 Fillmore Central 33

Dorchester 44 Friend 26