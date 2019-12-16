CAM Cougars

(KMAland) -- Sammi Jahde and Zoey Baylor led CAM to a win over Southwest Valley to highlight KMAland girls basketball action on Monday.

NC: Exira/EHK 68 Kuemper Catholic 42

Quinn Grubbs scored 17 points and Macy Emgarten had 16 for Exira/EHK in the victory.

NC: AHSTW 86 Griswold 26 

Kailey Jones scored 28, Kinsey Scheffler had 22 and Claire Denning put in 17 for AHSTW in the win.

NC: CAM, Anita 69 Southwest Valley 62 

Sammi Jahde scored 29 points on 6/7 shooting from 3 and added four assists and four steals while Zoey Baylor added 21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the win.

NC: Wayne 56 Moulton-Udell 37 

Chelsey Boettcher led Moulton-Udell with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Jessica King added 10 points.

MRC: Sioux City East 78 Sioux City North 28 

Katlynn Tucker had 22 points on 6/10 shooting from 3 to lead Sioux City East. Nyamer Diew added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 32 

Abby Martin had 16 points and four steals for Lamoni, and Leslie Guyer added 10 points and six boards.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Bluegrass Conference

Non-Conference (Iowa)

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

