(KMAland) -- Sammi Jahde and Zoey Baylor led CAM to a win over Southwest Valley to highlight KMAland girls basketball action on Monday.
NC: Exira/EHK 68 Kuemper Catholic 42
Quinn Grubbs scored 17 points and Macy Emgarten had 16 for Exira/EHK in the victory.
NC: AHSTW 86 Griswold 26
Kailey Jones scored 28, Kinsey Scheffler had 22 and Claire Denning put in 17 for AHSTW in the win.
NC: CAM, Anita 69 Southwest Valley 62
Sammi Jahde scored 29 points on 6/7 shooting from 3 and added four assists and four steals while Zoey Baylor added 21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the win.
NC: Wayne 56 Moulton-Udell 37
Chelsey Boettcher led Moulton-Udell with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Jessica King added 10 points.
MRC: Sioux City East 78 Sioux City North 28
Katlynn Tucker had 22 points on 6/10 shooting from 3 to lead Sioux City East. Nyamer Diew added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 32
Abby Martin had 16 points and four steals for Lamoni, and Leslie Guyer added 10 points and six boards.
