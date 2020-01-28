(KMAland) -- Madison Camden stayed hot, Harlan won at Denison, Atlantic edged Kuemper, Stanton kept rolling, SW Valley knocked off Lenox, Glidden-Ralston upset Cam and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 87 Creston 46
Madison Camden had another strong performance with 30 points on just 13 shots for Glenwood. Abby Hughes added 15 points, and Jenna Bopp itched in 11 with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
H-10: Harlan 37 Denison-Schleswig 33
Claire Schmitz scored 13 points and Ashley Hall had 12 for Harlan in the win.
Paige Andersen finished with 15 points to lead Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Atlantic 55 Kuemper Catholic 54
Mallory Badding had 21 points for Kuemper in the defeat.
CORNER: Stanton 49 East Mills 39
Abby Burke had five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Stanton. Hope Ogletree added 13 points, and Jenna Stephens had 11 rebounds and two blocks.
WIC: Audubon 67 Riverside 36
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Leah Subbert (15 points) and Aleah Hermansen (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Ashlynn Amdor had 27 points for Riverside.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Underwood 47
Kylie Morrison had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Logan-Magnolia while Mya Moss scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Violet Lapke chipped in 11 points.
WIC: AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 14
Kailey Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler added 16 points and nine boards for the Lady Vikes. Claire Harris added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with 10 points.
WIC: Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18 — ON KMA 960
Tori Castle (16), Mandy Stogdill (14) and Clara Teigland (12) all scored double digit points.
IA NC: IKM-Manning 63 OABCIG 38
Lexie Branning scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals for IKM-Manning in the win. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.
POI: Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Maddax DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 17 points.
POI: Southwest Valley 50 Lenox 46
Cassidy Nelson led Lenox with 21 points, nine steals and five rebounds while Jordan England had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
POI: Central Decatur 61 Southeast Warren 33
Alaina Applegate scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, and Riley Bell pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for Central Decatur.
IA NC: Mount Ayr 62 Van Meter 24
Sam Stewart had a monster game for Mount Ayr with 34 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds.
BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Lamoni 41 Moravia 34
Reese Potter, Carly Maeder and Abby Martin all had 10 points each for Lamoni.
BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Murray 42 Moulton-Udell 38
Murray outscored Moulton-Udell 21-5 in the fourth period. Bailey Frederick had 14 points and Hannah Paschke added 12 for the Mustangs.
Abbie Probasco led Moulton-Udell with 13 points.
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Heartland Christian 44 College View Academy 24
Bella Dingus had 13 point sand 11 steals, and Sarah Stile finished with 13 points of her own to lead Heartland Christian.
ECNC: Louisville 38 Auburn 36
McKenzie Norris hit four 3s and scored 15 points for Louisville.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Sidney 49 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 45 East Union 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 29
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Ar-We-Va 40
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 44 Thomas Jefferson 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Sioux City North 36
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Seymour 42 Diagonal 35
Melcher-Dallas vs. Orient-Macksburg at Seymour, 6:00 PM (G)
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Rock Port 42 Nodaway-Holt 34
North Nodaway 41 St. Joseph Christian 31
North Platte Tournament
North Andrew 54 Plattsburg 46
Polo 44 North Platte 38
Cameron Tournament
Chillicothe 60 Higginsville 19
Cameron 49 Lawson 40
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Norris 63 Waverly 41
Blair 65 Plattsmouth 42
Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 21
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 50 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Malcolm 72 Johnson County Central 42
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Southern 19
Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 31
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 58 Bellevue West 53
Omaha Burke 63 Bellevue East 37
Papillion-La Vista 70 Omaha Bryan 26
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Humboldt-TRS 62 Conestoga 42
Yutan 35 David City 28
Tri County at Thayer Central