(KMAland) -- Madison Camden stayed hot, Harlan won at Denison, Atlantic edged Kuemper, Stanton kept rolling, SW Valley knocked off Lenox, Glidden-Ralston upset Cam and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 87 Creston 46 

Madison Camden had another strong performance with 30 points on just 13 shots for Glenwood. Abby Hughes added 15 points, and Jenna Bopp itched in 11 with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

H-10: Harlan 37 Denison-Schleswig 33  

Claire Schmitz scored 13 points and Ashley Hall had 12 for Harlan in the win.

Paige Andersen finished with 15 points to lead Denison-Schleswig.

H-10: Atlantic 55 Kuemper Catholic 54 

Mallory Badding had 21 points for Kuemper in the defeat.

CORNER: Stanton 49 East Mills 39 

Abby Burke had five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Stanton. Hope Ogletree added 13 points, and Jenna Stephens had 11 rebounds and two blocks.

WIC: Audubon 67 Riverside 36 

Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Leah Subbert (15 points) and Aleah Hermansen (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Ashlynn Amdor had 27 points for Riverside.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Underwood 47 

Kylie Morrison had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Logan-Magnolia while Mya Moss scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Violet Lapke chipped in 11 points.

WIC: AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 14 

Kailey Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Kinsey Scheffler added 16 points and nine boards for the Lady Vikes. Claire Harris added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with 10 points.

WIC: Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18 — ON KMA 960 

Tori Castle (16), Mandy Stogdill (14) and Clara Teigland (12) all scored double digit points.

IA NC: IKM-Manning 63 OABCIG 38 

Lexie Branning scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals for IKM-Manning in the win. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

POI: Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26 — ON KMA-FM 99.1 

Maddax DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 17 points.

POI: Southwest Valley 50 Lenox 46 

Cassidy Nelson led Lenox with 21 points, nine steals and five rebounds while Jordan England had 13 points and 13 rebounds. 

POI: Central Decatur 61 Southeast Warren 33 

Alaina Applegate scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, and Riley Bell pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for Central Decatur.

IA NC: Mount Ayr 62 Van Meter 24 

Sam Stewart had a monster game for Mount Ayr with 34 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds.

BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Lamoni 41 Moravia 34 

Reese Potter, Carly Maeder and Abby Martin all had 10 points each for Lamoni.

BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Murray 42 Moulton-Udell 38 

Murray outscored Moulton-Udell 21-5 in the fourth period. Bailey Frederick had 14 points and Hannah Paschke added 12 for the Mustangs.

Abbie Probasco led Moulton-Udell with 13 points.

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Heartland Christian 44 College View Academy 24 

Bella Dingus had 13 point sand 11 steals, and Sarah Stile finished with 13 points of her own to lead Heartland Christian.

ECNC: Louisville 38 Auburn 36 

McKenzie Norris hit four 3s and scored 15 points for Louisville.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 87 Creston 46

Harlan 37 Denison-Schleswig 33

Atlantic 55 Kuemper Catholic 54

Corner Conference

Sidney 49 Griswold 14

Stanton 49 East Mills 39

Western Iowa Conference  

Audubon 67 Riverside 36

Logan-Magnolia 63 Underwood 47

AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 14

Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26

Southwest Valley 50 Lenox 46

Central Decatur 61 Southeast Warren 33

Wayne 45 East Union 43

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 29

Woodbine at Boyer Valley 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Ar-We-Va 40

Glidden-Ralston 47 CAM 36

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 44 Thomas Jefferson 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71 Sioux City North 36

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Lamoni 41 Moravia 34

Murray 42 Moulton-Udell 38

Seymour 42 Diagonal 35

Melcher-Dallas vs. Orient-Macksburg at Seymour, 6:00 PM (G)

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

IKM-Manning 63 OABCIG 38

Mount Ayr 62 Van Meter 24

Heartland Christian 44 College View Academy 24 — Frontier Conference Tournament Semifinal

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Rock Port 42 Nodaway-Holt 34

North Nodaway 41 St. Joseph Christian 31

North Platte Tournament

North Andrew 54 Plattsburg 46

Polo 44 North Platte 38

Cameron Tournament

Chillicothe 60 Higginsville 19

Cameron 49 Lawson 40

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Norris 63 Waverly 41

Blair 65 Plattsmouth 42

Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 21

East Central Nebraska Conference

Freeman 50 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Malcolm 72 Johnson County Central 42

Louisville 38 Auburn 36

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Southern 19

Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 31

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 58 Bellevue West 53

Omaha Burke 63 Bellevue East 37

Papillion-La Vista 70 Omaha Bryan 26

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia 

Humboldt-TRS 62 Conestoga 42

Yutan 35 David City 28

Tri County at Thayer Central 