(KMAland) -- Audubon edged Boyer Valley, SW Valley took down Clarinda, Lenox edged Griswold and more from Monday night KMAland girls basketball.
IA NC: Audubon 63 Boyer Valley 60
Jaci Christensen had a big night with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Audubon. Aleah Hermansen added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Leah Subbert finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Taylor Klein led Boyer Valley with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Talia Burkhart had 12 points while Leah Cooper added 10.
IA NC: Grand View Christian 39 Bedford 35 — OT (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Kennedy Weed scored 13 points for Bedford in the tight loss.
IA NC: Westwood 64 Woodbine 36
Alyssa Schafer scored 13 points and Amanda Foster had 11 for Woodbine.
BLUEGRASS: Melcher-Dallas 38 Murray 22
Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 12 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 61 Sioux City North 38
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 38 Murray 22
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Southwest Valley 56 Clarinda 31
Creston 66 Chariton 44
Lenox 32 Griswold 27
Audubon 63 Boyer Valley 60
Grand View Christian 39 Bedford 35 — OT
Lamoni 49 East Union 42
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 37 Ar-We-Va 26
Westwood 64 Woodbine 36
Woodward-Granger 41 Glidden-Ralston 36
Johnston 61 Sioux City East 59
Baxter 64 Mormon Trail 11
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Atchison KS at Savannah
Auburn def. Omaha Mercy
Douglas County West 51 Palmyra 33