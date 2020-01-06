Audubon Wheelers

(KMAland) -- Audubon edged Boyer Valley, SW Valley took down Clarinda, Lenox edged Griswold and more from Monday night KMAland girls basketball.

IA NC: Audubon 63 Boyer Valley 60 

Jaci Christensen had a big night with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Audubon. Aleah Hermansen added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Leah Subbert finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Taylor Klein led Boyer Valley with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Talia Burkhart had 12 points while Leah Cooper added 10.

IA NC: Grand View Christian 39 Bedford 35 — OT (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Kennedy Weed scored 13 points for Bedford in the tight loss.

IA NC: Westwood 64 Woodbine 36

Alyssa Schafer scored 13 points and Amanda Foster had 11 for Woodbine.

BLUEGRASS: Melcher-Dallas 38 Murray 22 

Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 12 points.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 61 Sioux City North 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 38 Murray 22

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Southwest Valley 56 Clarinda 31

Creston 66 Chariton 44

Lenox 32 Griswold 27

Audubon 63 Boyer Valley 60

Grand View Christian 39 Bedford 35 — OT

Lamoni 49 East Union 42

Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 37 Ar-We-Va 26

Westwood 64 Woodbine 36

Woodward-Granger 41 Glidden-Ralston 36

Johnston 61 Sioux City East 59

Baxter 64 Mormon Trail 11

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)  

Atchison KS at Savannah 

Auburn def. Omaha Mercy

Douglas County West 51 Palmyra 33