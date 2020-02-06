(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a win, Sidney knocked off SWV, Audubon moved past CAM and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
IA NC: Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45
Leah Subbert had 21 points, Jaci Christensen pitched in 15 points and 13 rebounds and Aleah Hermansen added 10 points for the Wheelers.
Zoey Baylor had 14 points for CAM in the defeat.
IA NC: IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29
Bianca Cadwell had 15 points, Lexie Branning added 14 and Emily Kerkhoff put in 11 for IKM-Manning. Alexa Ahrenholtz also added 10 points for the Wolves.
Katelyn Neilsen led Boyer Valley with 14 points.
IA NC: Lamoni 68 Lenox 63
Abby Martin had 29 points for Lamoni in the win.
IA NC: Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57
Hallee Hamilton hit a buzzer-beating game-winner for Central Decatur.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53
Jadeyn Smith made a pair of free throws with 17 second left to lift Ar-We-Va to the win.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 42 Murray 41
Teryn Shields had 10 points and Kinzee Eggers finished with nine for Murray.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 28
Moravia 42 Murray 41
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda 53 West Nodaway 39
Sidney 47 Southwest Valley 35
Underwood 53 Fremont-Mills 32
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson
Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45
IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29
East Union 62 Diagonal 54
Lamoni 68 Lenox 63
Chariton 41 Wayne 35
Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57
Madrid at Glidden-Ralston
Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo
Newtown-Harris 70 Mormon Trail 20
275 Conference
Mound City 44 Northeast Nodaway 16
South Holt 48 Stewartsville 38
Grand River Conference
North Andrew 61 Pattonsburg 51
Worth County 52 Albany 33
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 63 Lafayette 46
Chillicothe at Benton
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Platte at Savannah
Kearney 54 St. Pius X 39 – North Kansas City Tournament
Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Diller-Odell 19
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 46
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 58 Raymond Central 34
Duchesne Academy 47 Plattsmouth 34
Douglas County West 70 Schuyler 12
Archbishop Bergan 50 Fort Calhoun 33
Lincoln Lutheran 50 Ashland-Greenwood 39