High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a win, Sidney knocked off SWV, Audubon moved past CAM and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

IA NC: Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45 

Leah Subbert had 21 points, Jaci Christensen pitched in 15 points and 13 rebounds and Aleah Hermansen added 10 points for the Wheelers.

Zoey Baylor had 14 points for CAM in the defeat.

IA NC: IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29 

Bianca Cadwell had 15 points, Lexie Branning added 14 and Emily Kerkhoff put in 11 for IKM-Manning. Alexa Ahrenholtz also added 10 points for the Wolves.

Katelyn Neilsen led Boyer Valley with 14 points.

IA NC: Lamoni 68 Lenox 63 

Abby Martin had 29 points for Lamoni in the win.

IA NC: Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57 

Hallee Hamilton hit a buzzer-beating game-winner for Central Decatur.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53 

Jadeyn Smith made a pair of free throws with 17 second left to lift Ar-We-Va to the win.

BLUEGRASS: Moravia 42 Murray 41 

Teryn Shields had 10 points and Kinzee Eggers finished with nine for Murray.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 54 West Harrison 53

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 28

Moravia 42 Murray 41

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Clarinda 53 West Nodaway 39

Sidney 47 Southwest Valley 35

Underwood 53 Fremont-Mills 32

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson 

Audubon 53 CAM, Anita 45

IKM-Manning 67 Boyer Valley 29

East Union 62 Diagonal 54

Lamoni 68 Lenox 63

Chariton 41 Wayne 35

Central Decatur 60 Centerville 57

Madrid at Glidden-Ralston 

Melcher-Dallas at Colfax-Mingo 

Newtown-Harris 70 Mormon Trail 20

275 Conference

Mound City 44 Northeast Nodaway 16

South Holt 48 Stewartsville 38

Grand River Conference

North Andrew 61 Pattonsburg 51

Worth County 52 Albany 33

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 63 Lafayette 46

Chillicothe at Benton 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

North Platte at Savannah

Kearney 54 St. Pius X 39 – North Kansas City Tournament

Pioneer Conference Tournament – at Diller-Odell

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Diller-Odell 19

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Sterling 46

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Nebraska City 58 Raymond Central 34

Duchesne Academy 47 Plattsmouth 34

Douglas County West 70 Schuyler 12

Archbishop Bergan 50 Fort Calhoun 33

Lincoln Lutheran 50 Ashland-Greenwood 39