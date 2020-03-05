High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- The complete recap from day four at the Iowa state tournament and day one from Nebraska’s.

IA 4A SF: Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 51 

Delaney Esterling had 16 points and six rebounds for Lewis Central. Hadley Hill added 13, and Megan Witte scored 10.

Elle Scarborough topped Glenwood with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss. View the complete recap linked here.

IA 3A SF: Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Clear Lake 57 

Heelan came back from a nine-point halftime deficit, getting 24 points from Ella Skinner. Katelyn Stanley added 18 points and six boards, and Katie Cooke put in 12 points.

Sara Faber topped Cleary Lake with 21 points before fouling out.

NE D2 QF: Humphrey St. Francis 60 Sterling 53 

Allison Weidner had 20 points in the Humphrey St. Francisc victory. Alissa Kosch added 17 points.

Macy Richardson topped Sterling with 24 points in the loss.

NE D1 QF: Hartington Cedar Catholic 54 Weeping Water 49 

Abby Hochstein had 13 points, Brynn Wortmann added 12 and MaKenna Noecker scored 11.

Grace Cave led Weeping Water with 26 points.

NE D2 QF: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Loomis 27 

Rachel Magdanz had 13 points and Danielle Bippes added 12 for the Irish.

Georgia Crandall and Darla Thorell had 10 points each for Loomis.

IA 4A SF: North Scott 40 Center Point-Urbana 32 

Grace Boffeli had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Presley Case added 10 points for North Scott.

Ryley Goebel led CPU with 15 points and nine rebounds.

IA 3A SF: North Polk 46 Dike-New Hartford 44 

Jaedon Murphy scored 15 points with eight rebounds to lead North Polk in the tight win. Maggie Phipps added 13 points and five rebounds, and Lucy Schaffer finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. 

Dike-New Hartford’s Ellie Foster was held to 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. 

IA 5A SF: Waukee 88 Waterloo West 65

Katie Dinnebier went for 25 points and Lindsey Kelderman had 17 for Waukee. 

Sahara Williams led Waterloo West with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

IA 5A SF: Johnston 71 Iowa City High 61 

Kendall Nead led four Johnston players in double figures with 16 points while Anna Gossling added 15 and Maya McDermott had 14 with eight rebounds and six assists.

Aubrey Joens had 24 points and 16 rebounds for Iowa City High.

NE A QF: Lincoln East 50 Papillion-LaVista 30 

Taylor Searcey had 17 points and Charley Bovaird added 10 points for Lincoln East.

Lindsey Ingwerson led Papillion-LaVista with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

NE A QF: Fremont 58 Westside 40 

Taylor McCabe had 16 points for Fremont in their first Class A state victory. 

NE A QF: Lincoln Pius X 60 North Platte 44 

Alexis Markowski had 29 points for the Bulldogs in their first state appearance in 11 years.

NE A QF: Millard South 54 Lincoln Southwest 44 

Megan Belt had 14 points, Maddie Krull added 11 and Jayme Horan put in 10 for Millard South.

Brinly Christensen had 10 points for Lincoln Southwest.

NE B QF: Scottsbluff 57 Bennington 47 

Yara Garcia had 22 points to lead Scottsbluff in their first-ever state tournament victory. 

NE B QF: Beatrice 51 Platteview 47 

Makenzie Hatcliff had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Nevaeh Martinez scored 14 points and 10 rebounds for Beatrice.

Allison Kuhl scored 18 points to lead Platteview.

NE B QF: Northwest 47 Sidney 44 

Whitney Brown had 14 points to lead Northwest in the win.

Karly Sylvester topped Sidney with 19.

NE B QF: Crete 48 Norris 43 

Morgan Moly had 14 points and Alexis Mach added 10 for Crete.

Brianna Stai scored 18 points to lead Norris.

NE C1 QF: North Bend 48 West Point-Beemer 33 

Kaitlyn Emanuel led North Bend with 12 points in the victory. 

Sidney Swanson had a game-high 14 points for West Point-Beemer.

NE C1 QF: Adams Central 44 Chadron 30 

Libby Trausch led Adams Central into the semifinals with 18 points.

Chadron’s Olivia Reed scored 13 points.

NE C1 QF: Lincoln Christian 55 Malcolm 34

Olivia Hollenbeck poured in 24 points to send Lincoln Christian to a state semifinal.

Emma Brown had 11 points to top Malcolm.

NE C1 QF: St. Paul 41 Wahoo 38

Amber Kosmicki led St. Paul with 13 points.

Kendal Brigham finished with 14 for Wahoo.

NE C2 QF: Hastings-St. Cecilia 56 Superior 43 

Bailey Kissinger had 22 points in sending Hastings-St. Cecilia to the victory.

NE C2 QF: Crofton 72 BRLD 41 

Lacey Sprakel led five Crofton players in double figures with 14 points.

Jordan Snyder had a game-high 15 points for BRLD.

NE C2 QF: Ponca 56 GICC 38 

Kaci Day had 25 points for Ponca in the win. Rylie Rice led GICC with 11 points.

NE C2 QF: Oakland-Craig 41 Clarkson/Leigh 36 

Kennedy Benne had 18 points for Oakland-Craig.

Cassidy Hoffman topped Clarkson/Leigh with 11 points.

NE D1 QF: Pleasanton 66 Pender 56 

Kaci Pierce had 20 points and Cadee Nichols finished with 15 for Pleasanton.

Ashley Ostrand dropped in 30 points for Pender.

NE D1 QF: CWC 58 Dundy County-Stratton 36 

Taylor Peter poured in 22 points and Morgan Ramsey had 12 in the CWC win.

McKinzie Baney had 10 points for Dundy County-Stratton.

NE D1 QF: Archbishop Bergan 44 Maywood/Hayes Center 30  

Lauren Baker had 17 points and Allie DeGroff scored 11 for Bergan in the win.

NE D2 QF: Mullen 60 BDS 54 

Mullen won their first-ever state tournament game behind 27 points from Samantha Moore. 

Macy Kamler had 30 points to lead BDS in the defeat.

NE D2 QF: Wynot 48 Lawrence-Nelson 39 

Karley Heimes led Wynot with 19 points. Allison Miller topped Lawrence-Nelson with 14 points.

