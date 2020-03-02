(KMAland) -- Check out the results and numbers from day one of the girls state basketball tournament in Des Moines.
IA 3A QF: North Polk 68 Red Oak 40
Maggie Phipps shot a perfect 5/5 from 3 and scored 27 points to lead North Polk (20-5) in the dominant win.
Chloe Johnson had 13 points and Sophie Walker went for 12 to lead the Tigers (21-4).
IA 5A QF: Waukee 76 Sioux City East 36
Waukee (22-2) used a 29-9 first period to open up a 40-point win. Katie Dinnebier had 24 points and four steals to lead. Taryn Reitsma added 11 points and 10 boards.
Kennedy McCloy had a team-high 11 points for Sioux City East (16-8).
IA 3A QF: Clear Lake 60 Davenport Assumption 46
Sara Faber had 26 points, four assists and three steals for Clear Lake (23-2).
IA 3A QF: Dike-New Hartford 56 Jesup 43
Ellie Foster had 21 points, five rebounds and three steals for Dike-New Hartford (23-1).
Amanda Treptow led Jesup (20-5) with 14 points.
IA 5A QF: Waterloo West 51 Cedar Falls 49
Halli Poock shot 14/17 from the free throw line and had 27 points for Waterloo West (20-4) in the tight victory.
Emerson Green led Cedar Falls (19-5) with 19 points, six board and four assists.
IA 5A QF: Johnston 75 Southeast Polk 71
Maya McDermott dropped in 30 points and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals for Johnston (22-2). Kendall Nead chipped in 22 points in the win.
Brooke Woodyard topped Southeast Polk (19-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds.
IA 5A QF: Iowa City High 59 Cedar Rapids Prairie 40
Aubrey Joens had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Iowa City High (23-1).
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 4 District 16 Semifinals (at Kearney)
Kearney 50 Savannah 30
Benton 53 Smithville 44