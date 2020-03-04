(KMAland) -- The complete rundown from day three at the state girls basketball tournament in Des Moines + Maryville is moving to a state quarterfinal.
IA 1A QF: Newell-Fonda 77 St. Albert 47
Ella Larsen led four players in double figures for Newell-Fonda with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Allie Petry scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for St. Albert. View the complete recap linked here.
IA 2A QF: West Hancock 57 Logan-Magnolia 31
Rachel Leerar had 15 points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds to send West Hancock to the win.
Logan-Magnolia’s Emilie Thompson had 10 points. View the complete recap linked here.
IA 1A QF: Bishop Garrigan 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Audi Crooks had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bishop Garrigan in the win.
Anna Parrott had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jensen Archibald scored 14 points with six boards and four assists for Martensdale-St. Marys. View the complete recap linked here.
IA 1A QF: Marquette Catholic 60 Gehlen Catholic 53
Tori Michel had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Miranda Peters added 17 points and 18 rebounds and Ellie O’Brien went for 10 points and 13 boards.
IA 1A QF: Saint Ansgar 51 Montezuma 46
Gracie Urbatsch led Saint Ansgar to the win with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Brooklyn Hackbart added 13 points and 10 boards.
Shateah Wetering topped Montezuma with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
IA 2A QF: North Linn 49 Western Christian 44
Grace Flanagan had 15 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists to send North Linn to the semifinals.
Olivia Granstra topped Western Christian with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
MO 3 SECTIONAL: Maryville 51 St. Michael the Archangel 32
Serena Sundell poured in 25 points to lead the Spoofhounds.
IOWA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 2 State Sectionals
Thayer 47 Neelyville 40 — OT
Oran 97 Crystal City 35
Miller 51 Crest Ridge 30
East Buchanan 54 Wellington-Napoleon 46
Paris 47 Scotland County 37
Tipton 74 Eugene 60
Mansfield 42 Newburg 40
Blue Eye 46 College Heights Christian 40
Class 3 State Sectionals
Saxony Lutheran 63 Doniphan 43
Licking 51 Steelville 45
Macon 50 Chillicothe 40
Maryville 51 St. Michael the Archangel 32
Whitfield 48 Miller Career Academy 34
Lutheran St. Charles 46 Lutheran North 41
Southern Boone 64 Butler 41
Strafford 72 Mount Vernon 56