(KMAland) -- The full rundown from day of the Iowa girls state tournament and complete results from Missouri girls state sectionals in Class 1.
IA 3A QF: Glenwood 89 Gilbert 75
Glenwood had six players in double figures, including Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp, who finished with 21 points each. View the complete recap linked here.
IA 3A QF: Lewis Central 47 Ballard 46 — OT
Delaney Esterling had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Megan Witte added 11 points for Lewis Central (20-5). View the complete recap linked here.
IA 3A QF: Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Des Moines Christian 38
Ella Skinner led Bishop Heelan (20-4) with 19 points and seven steals.
Moriah Prewitt had 19 points for Des Moines Christian (22-3).
IA 2A QF: Osage 50 West Branch 43
Sidney Brandau had 16 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two assists for Osage (22-2).
Rylan Druecker led West Branch (21-3) with 14 points.
IA 2A QF: Cascade 41 Denver 28
Nicole McDermott had 19 points for Cascade (26-0) in the low-scoring win.
IA 4A QF: Center Point-Urbana 45 Waverly-Shell Rock 41 — OT
Adrianna Katcher had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Center Point-Urbana (22-2) in an 11-point comeback.
Abbie Draper scored 14 points and had 10 boards for Waverly-Shell Rock (20-3).
IA 4A QF: North Scott 63 Clear Creek-Amana 48
Grace Boffeli had 28 points and nine rebounds to push North Scott to 24-0.
Meagan Harvey led Clear Creek-Amana (19-5) with 14 points.
IOWA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Des Moines Christian 38
Class 4A State Quarterfinal
North Scott 63 Clear Creek-Amana 48
Center Point-Urbana 45 Waverly-Shell Rock 41 — OT
Glenwood 89 Gilbert 75
Ballard vs. Lewis Central, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Cascade 41 Denver 28
Osage 50 West Branch 43
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Sectionals
Naylor 64 Delta 50
South Iron 47 Norwood 45
Norborne 69 Pattonsburg 35
Platte Valley 44 South Holt 21
Montrose 63 McAuely Catholic 31
Walnut Grove 52 Leyton 46
Community 61 Chamois 39
Green City 54 Canton 50