Bella Dingus & Tori Castle, Treynor
(KMAland) -- East Atchison won the Fairfax title, Bella Dingus reached 1,000 points and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball action. View the full recap and scoreboard below.

NC: Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Sidney 32 

Maddy Duncan had 10 points for Sidney in the loss.

FRONTIER: Cedar Bluffs 46 Heartland Christian 44

Bella Dingus scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for her career. Shelena Cochran added 10 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Morgan Beckener and Sarah Stile each had 11 rebounds.

STANBERRY INVITE: Worth County 39 Stanberry 28 (Championship)

Regan Allee and Kaylee McElvain scored 10 points each for Worth County in the defensive struggle.

STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 50 Albany 24 (3rd Place)

Kaylin LaMaster had a game-high 15 points for Platte Valley.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: St. Joseph Christian 36 Savannah JV 20

Third Place: Rock Port 55 North Nodaway 34

Championship: East Atchison 74 South Holt 26

Stanberry Invitational

Fifth Place: North Andrew 38 Mound City 31

Third Place: Platte Valley 50 Albany 24

Championship: Worth County 39 Stanberry 28

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Consolation: Freeman 59 Exeter-Milligan 41

Consolation: Johnson-Brock 47 Meridian 33

Third Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 29

Championship: BDS 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 46

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Consolation: Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston 

Consolation: Palmyra 37 Tri County 32

Third Place: Johnson County Central 50 Pawnee City 43 — OT

Championship: Humboldt-TRS 46 Southern 35

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 51 Douglas County West 22

Syracuse 50 Arlington 41

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 35 Conestoga 14

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson 70 Omaha South 38

Millard South 67 Omaha Central 23

Gretna 69 Omaha Burke 50

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Crete 52 Norris 32

Elkhorn 49 Hastings 36

Seward 54 Waverly 48

Brownell-Talbot 46 Nebraska City 41

Yutan 45 Fort Calhoun 28

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Falls City 28

Howells-Dodge 50 Mead 40

Malcolm 48 David City 33

Fremont 50 Bellevue East 37

Lincoln East 68 Westside 65

Lincoln Southwest 60 Papillion-La Vista South 41

Papillion-La Vista 71 Lincoln Southeast 41

Lincoln High 69 Omaha Bryan 10

Norfolk 56 Omaha North 35

Elkhorn South 48 Lincoln Northeast 41

Millard West 45 Kearney 33