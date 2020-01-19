(KMAland) -- East Atchison won the Fairfax title, Bella Dingus reached 1,000 points and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball action. View the full recap and scoreboard below.
NC: Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Sidney 32
Maddy Duncan had 10 points for Sidney in the loss.
FRONTIER: Cedar Bluffs 46 Heartland Christian 44
Bella Dingus scored 21 points to surpass 1,000 for her career. Shelena Cochran added 10 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Morgan Beckener and Sarah Stile each had 11 rebounds.
STANBERRY INVITE: Worth County 39 Stanberry 28 (Championship)
Regan Allee and Kaylee McElvain scored 10 points each for Worth County in the defensive struggle.
STANBERRY INVITE: Platte Valley 50 Albany 24 (3rd Place)
Kaylin LaMaster had a game-high 15 points for Platte Valley.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lourdes Central Catholic 46 Sidney 32
Cedar Bluffs 46 Heartland Christian 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Ankeny Christian Academy
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: St. Joseph Christian 36 Savannah JV 20
Third Place: Rock Port 55 North Nodaway 34
Championship: East Atchison 74 South Holt 26
Stanberry Invitational
Fifth Place: North Andrew 38 Mound City 31
Third Place: Platte Valley 50 Albany 24
Championship: Worth County 39 Stanberry 28
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: Freeman 59 Exeter-Milligan 41
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 47 Meridian 33
Third Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 29
Championship: BDS 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 46
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston
Consolation: Palmyra 37 Tri County 32
Third Place: Johnson County Central 50 Pawnee City 43 — OT
Championship: Humboldt-TRS 46 Southern 35
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 51 Douglas County West 22
Syracuse 50 Arlington 41
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 35 Conestoga 14
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson 70 Omaha South 38
Millard South 67 Omaha Central 23
Gretna 69 Omaha Burke 50
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Crete 52 Norris 32
Elkhorn 49 Hastings 36
Seward 54 Waverly 48
Brownell-Talbot 46 Nebraska City 41
Yutan 45 Fort Calhoun 28
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Falls City 28
Howells-Dodge 50 Mead 40
Malcolm 48 David City 33
Fremont 50 Bellevue East 37
Lincoln East 68 Westside 65
Lincoln Southwest 60 Papillion-La Vista South 41
Papillion-La Vista 71 Lincoln Southeast 41
Lincoln High 69 Omaha Bryan 10
Norfolk 56 Omaha North 35
Elkhorn South 48 Lincoln Northeast 41
Millard West 45 Kearney 33