(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled on, Sidney edged East Mills, CD skimmed past MSTM, Syracuse moved to the NCC Final and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden scored 14 points each for Glenwood in the win.
CORNER: Sidney 53 East Mills 48
Chay Ward scored 18 points and Maddy Duncan added 17 for Sidney. Alexis Massey pitched in 12.
Emily Williams led East Mills with 18 points.
IA NC: Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Jenna Stephens topped Stanton with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Abby Burke scored 12.
IA NC: Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35
Mikala Pelzer had 12 points, 16 rebounds and five steals for Griswold in the defeat. McKenna Wiechman added 11 points for the Tigers.
POI: Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22
Maddax DeVault and Lexi Shike had 14 points each while Reagan Weinheimer had 11 and Alyssa Davis added 10.
Cassidy Nelson scored seven points for Lenox.
POI: Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Riley Bell had 20 points and Lyndsey Dale added 12 for Central Decatur in the win.
Jensen Archibald led Martensdale-St. Marys with 25 points.
RVC: Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41
Katelyn Neilsen and Taylor Klein had 14 points each, and Leah Cooper finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 15 points. Sam Schurke chipped in 12.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT: Maryville 52 Cameron 39
Serena Sundell had 16 points and Anaystn Pettlon finished with 12 for Maryville.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50
Corner Conference
Sidney 53 East Mills 48
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22
Southwest Valley 67 Wayne 44
Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Southeast Warren 50 East Union 33
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41
Woodbine 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 61 Sioux City North 25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City West 44
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 40 Ankeny Christian Academy 14
Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell
Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36
Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35
Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 32 West Nodaway 28
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Platte Valley 50 North Andrew 25
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 70 Polo 41
Cameron Tournament
Smithville 57 Chillicothe 50
Maryville 52 Cameron 39
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond 42 Pembroke Hill 35
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Bennington 81 Norris 72 — OT
Semifinal: Elkhorn 59 Blair 25
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Syracuse 44 Arlington 16
Semifinal: Wahoo 43 Platteview 33
Consolation: Douglas County West 35 Fort Calhoun 34
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 39 Raymond Central 21
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 31
Conestoga 52 Johnson County Central 47
Weeping Water 62 Louisville 33
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33
Tri County 47 Lewiston 31
Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 33
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 43 Bellevue East 33
Omaha Marian 52 Omaha Central 46
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59 Mead 29
Heartland 48 Friend 15
Lawrence-Nelson 54 Diller-Odell 36
Falls City 52 Horton, KS 42
Malcolm 34 Yutan 22