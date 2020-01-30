Chay Ward and Maddy Duncan, Sidney Cowgirls Basketball 2019
Chay Ward and Maddy Duncan, Sidney Cowgirls

 Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled on, Sidney edged East Mills, CD skimmed past MSTM, Syracuse moved to the NCC Final and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50 

Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden scored 14 points each for Glenwood in the win.

CORNER: Sidney 53 East Mills 48  

Chay Ward scored 18 points and Maddy Duncan added 17 for Sidney. Alexis Massey pitched in 12.

Emily Williams led East Mills with 18 points.

IA NC: Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36 — ON KMA-FM 99.1

Jenna Stephens topped Stanton with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Abby Burke scored 12.

IA NC: Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35 

Mikala Pelzer had 12 points, 16 rebounds and five steals for Griswold in the defeat. McKenna Wiechman added 11 points for the Tigers.

POI: Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22 

Maddax DeVault and Lexi Shike had 14 points each while Reagan Weinheimer had 11 and Alyssa Davis added 10.

Cassidy Nelson scored seven points for Lenox.

POI: Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54 

Riley Bell had 20 points and Lyndsey Dale added 12 for Central Decatur in the win.

Jensen Archibald led Martensdale-St. Marys with 25 points.

RVC: Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41 

Katelyn Neilsen and Taylor Klein had 14 points each, and Leah Cooper finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 15 points. Sam Schurke chipped in 12.

CAMERON TOURNAMENT: Maryville 52 Cameron 39 

Serena Sundell had 16 points and Anaystn Pettlon finished with 12 for Maryville.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 80 Atlantic 50

Corner Conference

Sidney 53 East Mills 48 

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 62 Lenox 22

Southwest Valley 67 Wayne 44

Central Decatur 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 54

Southeast Warren 50 East Union 33

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 57 Ar-We-Va 41

Woodbine 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 61 Sioux City North 25

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City West 44

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Consolation: Twin Cedars 40 Ankeny Christian Academy 14

Consolation: Moravia vs. Moulton-Udell 

Consolation: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Stanton 50 CAM, Anita 36

Tri-Center 48 Griswold 35

Paton-Churdan at Collins-Maxwell 

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 32 West Nodaway 28

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Platte Valley 50 North Andrew 25

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 70 Polo 41

Cameron Tournament

Smithville 57 Chillicothe 50

Maryville 52 Cameron 39

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond 42 Pembroke Hill 35

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Bennington 81 Norris 72 — OT

Semifinal: Elkhorn 59 Blair 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Syracuse 44 Arlington 16

Semifinal: Wahoo 43 Platteview 33

Consolation: Douglas County West 35 Fort Calhoun 34

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 39 Raymond Central 21

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 31

Conestoga 52 Johnson County Central 47

Weeping Water 62 Louisville 33

Pioneer Conference

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33

Tri County 47 Lewiston 31

Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 33

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 43 Bellevue East 33

Omaha Marian 52 Omaha Central 46

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59 Mead 29

Heartland 48 Friend 15

Lawrence-Nelson 54 Diller-Odell 36

Falls City 52 Horton, KS 42

Malcolm 34 Yutan 22