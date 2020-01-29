East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- It'll be East Atchison and Worth County in the girls championship game of the Northwest Missouri final while Stanberry and South Holt will meet for the King City title following KMAland girls hoops on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHOREBOARD

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Semifinal: East Atchison 55 North Nodaway 23

Worth County 49 Rock Port 33

North Platte Tournament

Plattsburg 49 West Platte 30

North Platte 51 Mound City 20

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 52 DeKalb 27

Semifinal: South Holt 44 Albany 36

Consolation: King City 47 Northeast Nodaway 15

Consolation: Maysville 36 Stewartsville 30