(KMAland) -- It'll be East Atchison and Worth County in the girls championship game of the Northwest Missouri final while Stanberry and South Holt will meet for the King City title following KMAland girls hoops on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHOREBOARD
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Semifinal: East Atchison 55 North Nodaway 23
Worth County 49 Rock Port 33
North Platte Tournament
Plattsburg 49 West Platte 30
North Platte 51 Mound City 20
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 52 DeKalb 27
Semifinal: South Holt 44 Albany 36
Consolation: King City 47 Northeast Nodaway 15
Consolation: Maysville 36 Stewartsville 30