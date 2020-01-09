East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Underwood, East Atchison stayed unbeaten and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

IA NC: Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 38 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Ava Wolf and Nichole Gilbert had 11 points each while Emily McGargill added eight points for the Fillies.

IA NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sidney 34 

Maddy Duncan topped Sidney with 17 points in the defeat.

IA NC: East Union 52 Murray 42 

Kinzee Eggers had 14 points for Murray in the win.

275: East Atchison 70 Rock Port 24 

Jaycee Graves had the team-high 21 points while Mercedes Parshall added 16 and Natalie Hedlund put in 14. Jesse Graves added 10 points.

Alivia Baucom scored nine points for Rock Port in the loss.

MEC: Maryville 50 Lafayette 27 

Rylee Vierthaler had 17 points for Maryville, which moved to 11-1 on the season.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 33 Underwood 26

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sidney 34

East Union 52 Murray 42

Siouxland Christian 64 Sioux City North 55

MOC-Floyd Valley 40 Le Mars 37

Tri-County 33 Twin Cedars 31

275 Conference

East Atchison 70 Rock Port 24

West Nodaway 53 Union Star 28

Stewartsville at Nodaway-Holt 

Osborn at North Nodaway 

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 50 Lafayette 27

St. Pius X 45 Benton 39 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Norris 59 Waverly 33

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm 50 Palmyra 15

Pioneer Conference

Friend at Southern 

Johnson-Brock 52 Pawnee City  30

Metro Conference

Omaha Marian 58 Omaha Benson 39

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

South Holt at West Platte 

Braymer 40 Worth County 38

Bennington 53 Bishop Neumann 25

Weeping Water 61 Ashland-Greenwood 47

Columbus Lakeview 35 Douglas County West 23

Omaha Concordia 41 Auburn 37

Johnson County Central 46 Wilber-Clatonia 34

Louisville 45 Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Yutan 53 Brownell-Talbot 30

Sterling 44 Dorchester 19

Fairbury 53 Tri County 13