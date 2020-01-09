(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Underwood, East Atchison stayed unbeaten and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
IA NC: Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 38 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Ava Wolf and Nichole Gilbert had 11 points each while Emily McGargill added eight points for the Fillies.
IA NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sidney 34
Maddy Duncan topped Sidney with 17 points in the defeat.
IA NC: East Union 52 Murray 42
Kinzee Eggers had 14 points for Murray in the win.
275: East Atchison 70 Rock Port 24
Jaycee Graves had the team-high 21 points while Mercedes Parshall added 16 and Natalie Hedlund put in 14. Jesse Graves added 10 points.
Alivia Baucom scored nine points for Rock Port in the loss.
MEC: Maryville 50 Lafayette 27
Rylee Vierthaler had 17 points for Maryville, which moved to 11-1 on the season.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 33 Underwood 26
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Sidney 34
East Union 52 Murray 42
Siouxland Christian 64 Sioux City North 55
MOC-Floyd Valley 40 Le Mars 37
Tri-County 33 Twin Cedars 31
275 Conference
East Atchison 70 Rock Port 24
West Nodaway 53 Union Star 28
Stewartsville at Nodaway-Holt
Osborn at North Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 50 Lafayette 27
St. Pius X 45 Benton 39
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 59 Waverly 33
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 50 Palmyra 15
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Southern
Johnson-Brock 52 Pawnee City 30
Metro Conference
Omaha Marian 58 Omaha Benson 39
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
South Holt at West Platte
Braymer 40 Worth County 38
Bennington 53 Bishop Neumann 25
Weeping Water 61 Ashland-Greenwood 47
Columbus Lakeview 35 Douglas County West 23
Omaha Concordia 41 Auburn 37
Johnson County Central 46 Wilber-Clatonia 34
Louisville 45 Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Yutan 53 Brownell-Talbot 30
Sterling 44 Dorchester 19
Fairbury 53 Tri County 13