East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- East Atchison and South Holt's girls moved to the Fairfax championship on Wednesday. Find the complete KMAland girls basketball action from the night.

FAIRFAX INVITE: East Atchison 68 North Nodaway 29 (Semifinal) 

Jaycee Graves led East Atchison with 18 points while Mercedes Parshall had 17 and sister Morgan Parshall had 14.

Jacquelyn Cline and Kandace Damgar had 10 points each for North Nodaway. 

FAIRFAX INVITE: South Holt 40 Rock Port 39 (Semifinal) 

Chloee Prussman had 19 points and Reese Morris scored 10 for South Holt.

Darius Skillen led Rock Port with 13 points.

Fairfax Invitational

Semifinal: East Atchison 68 North Nodaway 29

Semifinal: South Holt 40 Rock Port 39

Stanberry Invitational

Consolation: Mound City 36 King City 30

Consolation: North Andrew def. Lafayette JV by forfeit

Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop

Cameron 65 University Academy 20

Braymer 50 Savannah 49

Kearney Classic

Semifinal: Kearney 51 Notre Dame De Sion 37

Semifinal: Park Hill 59 Chillicothe 50

Consolation: Lafayette 42 Raytown South 22

Consolation: Platte County def. KC Southeast

South Harrison Invitational

Consolation: Maysville 53 East Harrison 15

Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 33 South Harrison 27