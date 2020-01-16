(KMAland) -- East Atchison and South Holt's girls moved to the Fairfax championship on Wednesday. Find the complete KMAland girls basketball action from the night.
FAIRFAX INVITE: East Atchison 68 North Nodaway 29 (Semifinal)
Jaycee Graves led East Atchison with 18 points while Mercedes Parshall had 17 and sister Morgan Parshall had 14.
Jacquelyn Cline and Kandace Damgar had 10 points each for North Nodaway.
FAIRFAX INVITE: South Holt 40 Rock Port 39 (Semifinal)
Chloee Prussman had 19 points and Reese Morris scored 10 for South Holt.
Darius Skillen led Rock Port with 13 points.
Fairfax Invitational
Semifinal: East Atchison 68 North Nodaway 29
Semifinal: South Holt 40 Rock Port 39
Stanberry Invitational
Consolation: Mound City 36 King City 30
Consolation: North Andrew def. Lafayette JV by forfeit
Bill Burns Classic at Lathrop
Cameron 65 University Academy 20
Braymer 50 Savannah 49
Kearney Classic
Semifinal: Kearney 51 Notre Dame De Sion 37
Semifinal: Park Hill 59 Chillicothe 50
Consolation: Lafayette 42 Raytown South 22
Consolation: Platte County def. KC Southeast
South Harrison Invitational
Consolation: Maysville 53 East Harrison 15
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 33 South Harrison 27