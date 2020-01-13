High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Griswold beat Heartland Christian, AHSTW rolled, East Atchison & South Holt won in Fairfax and more from the night of KMAland girls basketball on Monday.

IA NC: Nodaway Valley 69 Shenandoah 63 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Reagan Weinheimer had 18 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Alyssa Davis (13), Lexi Shike (11) and Corinne Bond (10) all scored in double figures.

Ava Wolf topped Shenandaooh with 20 points, and Nichole Gilbert scored 11.

IA NC: Griswold 56 Heartland Christian 40  

Josey Mundorf led four players in double figures for Griswold with 12 points. Kalainee Teaney added 11 points and 14 rebounds, Mikala Pelzer had 11 and 12 and McKenna Weichman finished with 11 points.

Bella Dingus had 21 points and nine steals for Heartland Christian in the defeat.

WIC: AHSTW 68 Tri-Center 21 

Kailey Jones puled in 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Denning added 15 points, four steals and four assists, and Kinsey Scheffler chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Claire Harris had 10 points, six steals and six assists.

RVC: CAM, Anita 56 Paton-Churdan 34 

Zoey Baylor had 17 points, five rebounds and five steals for CAM while Marissa Spieker added 14 points and six steals.

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 44 Seymour 36 

Abby Martin scored 17 points and had three steals for Lamoni in the win. Reese Potter came off the bench to score 10 points.

IA NC: South Sioux City 79 Sioux City North 52

Madison Craighead had 15 points for Sioux City North.

IA NC: Centerville 73 Moulton-Udell 35 

Chelsey Boettcher had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Moulton-Udell. Abbie Probasco added 10 points.

FAIRFAX TOURNEY: East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 27

Morgan Parshall had 21 points while Jaycee Graves added 16 for East Atchison in the win.

Lexi Moore and Reagan Hagey had eight points each for West Nodaway.

FAIRFAX TOURNEY: South Holt 49 Savannah 38 

Chloee Prussman had a big night with 18 points while Rayleigh Guyer added 11 to lead South Holt.

STANBERRY TOURNEY: Stanberry 50 King City 24  

Lexi Craig led Stanberry with 22 points on the night.

STANBERRY TOURNEY: Platte Valley 40 Mound City 13 

Stephanie Turpin had 10 points for Platte Valley.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 49 Creston 42

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 68 Tri-Center 21

Logan-Magnolia 71 Riverside 26

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM, Anita 56 Paton-Churdan 34

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 44 Seymour 36

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa) 

Nodaway Valley 69 Shenandoah 63

Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson 

Griswold 56 Heartland Christian 40 

Southeast Warren at Interstate 35 

South Sioux City 79 Sioux City North 52

Mormon Trail at Newtown-Harris 

Centerville 73 Moulton-Udell 35

Fairfax Tournament 

East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 27

South Holt 49 Savannah 38

Stanberry Tournament  

Stanberry 50 King City 24

Platte Valley 40 Mound City 13

Osborn Tournament 

Osborn 61 Union Star 19

Polo 45 Stewartsville 40

DeKalb 58 Winston 28

Orrick 59 Pattsonburg 47

Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop

Cameron 60 Plattsburgh 31

Braymer 52 Lathrop 29

Kearney Classic 

Kearney 58 Lafayette 20

Notre Dame de Sion vs. Raytown South

Park Hill vs. Southeast

Chillicothe 54 Platte County 48

South Harrison Tournament  

North Harrison 31 Maysville 29

Mercer 65 Northeast Nodaway 7

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Freeman 30

Diller-Odell 50 Exeter-Milligan 40

BDS 60 Meridian 41

Sterling 41 Johnson-Brock 35

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Southern 60 Parkview Christian 20

Pawnee City 38 Lewiston 21

Johnson County Central 52 Tri County 17

Humboldt-TRS 53 Pawnee City 34