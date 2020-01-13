(KMAland) -- Griswold beat Heartland Christian, AHSTW rolled, East Atchison & South Holt won in Fairfax and more from the night of KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 69 Shenandoah 63 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Reagan Weinheimer had 18 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Alyssa Davis (13), Lexi Shike (11) and Corinne Bond (10) all scored in double figures.
Ava Wolf topped Shenandaooh with 20 points, and Nichole Gilbert scored 11.
IA NC: Griswold 56 Heartland Christian 40
Josey Mundorf led four players in double figures for Griswold with 12 points. Kalainee Teaney added 11 points and 14 rebounds, Mikala Pelzer had 11 and 12 and McKenna Weichman finished with 11 points.
Bella Dingus had 21 points and nine steals for Heartland Christian in the defeat.
WIC: AHSTW 68 Tri-Center 21
Kailey Jones puled in 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Denning added 15 points, four steals and four assists, and Kinsey Scheffler chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Claire Harris had 10 points, six steals and six assists.
RVC: CAM, Anita 56 Paton-Churdan 34
Zoey Baylor had 17 points, five rebounds and five steals for CAM while Marissa Spieker added 14 points and six steals.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 44 Seymour 36
Abby Martin scored 17 points and had three steals for Lamoni in the win. Reese Potter came off the bench to score 10 points.
IA NC: South Sioux City 79 Sioux City North 52
Madison Craighead had 15 points for Sioux City North.
IA NC: Centerville 73 Moulton-Udell 35
Chelsey Boettcher had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Moulton-Udell. Abbie Probasco added 10 points.
FAIRFAX TOURNEY: East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 27
Morgan Parshall had 21 points while Jaycee Graves added 16 for East Atchison in the win.
Lexi Moore and Reagan Hagey had eight points each for West Nodaway.
FAIRFAX TOURNEY: South Holt 49 Savannah 38
Chloee Prussman had a big night with 18 points while Rayleigh Guyer added 11 to lead South Holt.
STANBERRY TOURNEY: Stanberry 50 King City 24
Lexi Craig led Stanberry with 22 points on the night.
STANBERRY TOURNEY: Platte Valley 40 Mound City 13
Stephanie Turpin had 10 points for Platte Valley.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 49 Creston 42
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 68 Tri-Center 21
Logan-Magnolia 71 Riverside 26
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 56 Paton-Churdan 34
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 44 Seymour 36
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Nodaway Valley 69 Shenandoah 63
Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson
Griswold 56 Heartland Christian 40
Southeast Warren at Interstate 35
South Sioux City 79 Sioux City North 52
Mormon Trail at Newtown-Harris
Centerville 73 Moulton-Udell 35
Fairfax Tournament
East Atchison 72 West Nodaway 27
South Holt 49 Savannah 38
Stanberry Tournament
Stanberry 50 King City 24
Platte Valley 40 Mound City 13
Osborn Tournament
Osborn 61 Union Star 19
Polo 45 Stewartsville 40
DeKalb 58 Winston 28
Orrick 59 Pattsonburg 47
Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop
Cameron 60 Plattsburgh 31
Braymer 52 Lathrop 29
Kearney Classic
Kearney 58 Lafayette 20
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Raytown South
Park Hill vs. Southeast
Chillicothe 54 Platte County 48
South Harrison Tournament
North Harrison 31 Maysville 29
Mercer 65 Northeast Nodaway 7
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Freeman 30
Diller-Odell 50 Exeter-Milligan 40
BDS 60 Meridian 41
Sterling 41 Johnson-Brock 35
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Southern 60 Parkview Christian 20
Pawnee City 38 Lewiston 21
Johnson County Central 52 Tri County 17
Humboldt-TRS 53 Pawnee City 34