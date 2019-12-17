(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Nodaway Valley, CAM, AL and East Atchison were among some off the KMAland girls basketball teams picking up important wins on Tuesday night.
H-10: Creston 45 Shenandoah 35
Kelsey Fields had 14 points and Braelyn Baker finished with 10 for Creston in the win.
H-10: Glenwood 76 Lewis Central 71 (On KMA 960)
Jenna Hopp had 26 points, Madison Camden added 17 and Elle Scarborough put in 15 for Glenwood in the win.
Lewis Central’s Delaney Esterling led the Titans with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Witte added 16 points, and McKenna Paulsen put in 10 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 19
Hope Ogletree had 16 points for Stanton while Kami Tibben, Jenna Stephens and Devin Isaacson added 12 apiece.
NC: East Mills 52 Heartland Christian 20
Alex Knop had 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for East Mills while Emily Williams added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Miah Urban added seven points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Bella Dingus had 15 points and six steals for Heartland Christian. Shelena Cochran and Morgan Beckner had 12 rebounds each.
WIC: AHSTW 76 Missouri Valley 33
Kinsey Scheffler poured in 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kailey Jones added 17 points and nine boards for AHSTW. Claire Denning and Claire Harris added 11 points each.
Morghan Herman topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.
WIC: Audubon 73 Riverside 27
Aleah Hermann hit four 3s and scored 20 points while Jaci Christensen scored 14 points for the Wheelers.
POI: Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 31 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Jentry Schafer had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Abbie Wetzel (11 points) and Norah Lund (10 points) also scored in double figures to lead the Timberwolves. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Central Decatur 63 Southeast Warren 29
Riley Bell had a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Layni Masters and Hallee Hamilton added 11 points apiece, and Alaina Applegate finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 56 West Harrison 34
Haley Koch and Emily McIntosh had 15 points apiece for West Harrison. McIntosh added 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.
RVC: Boyer Valley 45 Woodbine 32
Katelyn Neilsen topped Boyer Valley with 19 points.
Amanda Foster had 15 points for Woodbine.
RVC: CAM, Anita 53 Glidden-Ralston 50
Sammi Jahde had 14 points and five assists for CAM, and Marissa Spieker added 11 points. Zoey Baylor pitched in seven points and eight rebounds.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 49 Ankeny Christian 18
Maddie Albrecht had eight points, 11 blocks and five rebounds for Ankeny Christian Academy. Liv Caldwell added four points, three steals and 11 boards.
275: East Atchison 59 South Holt 41
Mercedes Parshall topped East Atchison with 18 points while Jaycee Graves had 15 and Natalie Hedlund added 12.
Rayleigh Guyer had 13 points for South Holt. Grace Cotton pitched in 12 for the Knights.
NC: Maryville 88 Mid-Buchanan 34
Serena Sundell scored 52 points for Maryville in the victory.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 45 Shenandoah 35
Glenwood 76 Lewis Central 71
Atlantic 56 Kuemper Catholic 55
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 35
Stanton 65 Essex 19
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 76 Missouri Valley 33
Audubon 73 Riverside 27
Treynor 47 Tri-Center 15
Logan-Magnolia 52 Underwood 43
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 67 Bedford 32
Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 31
Wayne 57 East Union 35
Central Decatur 63 Southeast Warren 29
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 56 West Harrison 34
Ar-We-Va 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
CAM, Anita 53 Glidden-Ralston 50
Boyer Valley 45 Woodbine 32
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
Le Mars 46 Thomas Jefferson 29
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 49 Ankeny Christian 18
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal
Seymour 59 Mormon Trail 44
Moravia 32 Twin Cedars 19
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Red Oak 69 Carroll 37
East Mills 52 Heartland Christian 20
275 Conference
East Atchison 59 South Holt 41
Rock Port 39 DeKalb 34
Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 19
Mound City 36 Stewartsville 35
North Nodaway 50 Nodaway-Holt 33
Osborn 51 Northeast Nodaway 25
Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)
Tri-County at Union Star
Maryville 88 Mid-Buchanan 34
North Platte 49 Bishop LeBlond 46
Macon 67 Chillicothe 52
Penney 54 Lafayette 39
Savannah at East Buchanan
St. Pius X 41 North Kansas City 33
Worth County 58 North Andrew 37
Stanberry 40 Albany 38
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42
Johnson County Central 59 Palmyra 49
Weeping Water 48 Yutan 29
Pioneer Conference
Johnson-Brock 48 Diller-Odell 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 72 Lewiston 36
Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson 54 Gretna 52 — OT
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 18
Blair 48 Schuyler 18
Arlington 55 Conestoga 25
Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32
Wahoo 42 Louisville 41
Freeman at Humboldt-TRS
Exeter-Milligan 53 Friend 6
Southern 45 Falls City 29
Sterling 45 Meridian 40
St. Paul 60 Tri County 22