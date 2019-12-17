East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, Nodaway Valley, CAM, AL and East Atchison were among some off the KMAland girls basketball teams picking up important wins on Tuesday night.

H-10: Creston 45 Shenandoah 35 

Kelsey Fields had 14 points and Braelyn Baker finished with 10 for Creston in the win.

H-10: Glenwood 76 Lewis Central 71 (On KMA 960)

Jenna Hopp had 26 points, Madison Camden added 17 and Elle Scarborough put in 15 for Glenwood in the win.

Lewis Central’s Delaney Esterling led the Titans with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Witte added 16 points, and McKenna Paulsen put in 10 points. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 19 

Hope Ogletree had 16 points for Stanton while Kami Tibben, Jenna Stephens and Devin Isaacson added 12 apiece.

NC: East Mills 52 Heartland Christian 20 

Alex Knop had 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for East Mills while Emily Williams added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Miah Urban added seven points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Bella Dingus had 15 points and six steals for Heartland Christian. Shelena Cochran and Morgan Beckner had 12 rebounds each.

WIC: AHSTW 76 Missouri Valley 33 

Kinsey Scheffler poured in 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kailey Jones added 17 points and nine boards for AHSTW. Claire Denning and Claire Harris added 11 points each.

Morghan Herman topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.

WIC: Audubon 73 Riverside 27 

Aleah Hermann hit four 3s and scored 20 points while Jaci Christensen scored 14 points for the Wheelers.

POI: Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 31 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Jentry Schafer had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Abbie Wetzel (11 points) and Norah Lund (10 points) also scored in double figures to lead the Timberwolves. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Central Decatur 63 Southeast Warren 29 

Riley Bell had a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. Layni Masters and Hallee Hamilton added 11 points apiece, and Alaina Applegate finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 56 West Harrison 34 

Haley Koch and Emily McIntosh had 15 points apiece for West Harrison. McIntosh added 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

RVC: Boyer Valley 45 Woodbine 32 

Katelyn Neilsen topped Boyer Valley with 19 points.

Amanda Foster had 15 points for Woodbine.

RVC: CAM, Anita 53 Glidden-Ralston 50 

Sammi Jahde had 14 points and five assists for CAM, and Marissa Spieker added 11 points. Zoey Baylor pitched in seven points and eight rebounds. 

BLUEGRASS: Murray 49 Ankeny Christian 18 

Maddie Albrecht had eight points, 11 blocks and five rebounds for Ankeny Christian Academy. Liv Caldwell added four points, three steals and 11 boards.

275: East Atchison 59 South Holt 41 

Mercedes Parshall topped East Atchison with 18 points while Jaycee Graves had 15 and Natalie Hedlund added 12.

Rayleigh Guyer had 13 points for South Holt. Grace Cotton pitched in 12 for the Knights.

NC: Maryville 88 Mid-Buchanan 34 

Serena Sundell scored 52 points for Maryville in the victory.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 56 Kuemper Catholic 55

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 35

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 47 Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia 52 Underwood 43

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne 57 East Union 35

Rolling Valley Conference

Ar-We-Va 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars 46 Thomas Jefferson 29

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal 

Seymour 59 Mormon Trail 44

Moravia 32 Twin Cedars 19

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Red Oak 69 Carroll 37

275 Conference

Rock Port 39 DeKalb 34

Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 19

Mound City 36 Stewartsville 35

North Nodaway 50 Nodaway-Holt 33

Osborn 51 Northeast Nodaway 25

Non-Conference & Other (Missouri)

Tri-County at Union Star 

North Platte 49 Bishop LeBlond 46

Macon 67 Chillicothe 52

Penney 54 Lafayette 39

Savannah at East Buchanan 

St. Pius X 41 North Kansas City 33

Worth County 58 North Andrew 37

Stanberry 40 Albany 38

East Central Nebraska Conference

Malcolm 51 Elmwood-Murdock 42

Johnson County Central 59 Palmyra 49

Weeping Water 48 Yutan 29

Pioneer Conference

Johnson-Brock 48 Diller-Odell 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 72 Lewiston 36

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City 

Metro Conference

Omaha Benson 54 Gretna 52 — OT

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 18

Blair 48 Schuyler 18

Arlington 55 Conestoga 25

Milford 64 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Douglas County West 54 Boys Town 32

Wahoo 42 Louisville 41

Freeman at Humboldt-TRS 

Exeter-Milligan 53 Friend 6

Southern 45 Falls City 29

Sterling 45 Meridian 40

St. Paul 60 Tri County 22