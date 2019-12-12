(KMAland) -- East Atchison edged Fremont-Mills among the KMAland girls basketball action on Thursday evening.
NC: East Atchison 43 Fremont-Mills 37
Kilea Cooper scored 13 points and Jaycee Graves added 12 for East Atchison in the win.
Teagan Ewalt scored a game and career-high 17 points for Fremont-Mills.
NC: Stanton 74 Heartland Christian 31
Shelena Cochran had 10 points and eight rebounds for Heartland Christian in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 53 Riverside 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 44 Lenox 21
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 55 Sioux City West 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 42
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Panorama 51 Harlan 48
East Atchison 43 Fremont-Mills 37
Stanton 74 Heartland Christian 31
Thomas Jefferson 48 Underwood 31
Southeast Warren 82 Melcher-Dallas 75
East Union at Earlham
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Rock Port 41 St. Joseph Christian 24
Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway
Stewartsville 40 Gilman City 31
Benton at Lee’s Summit West
Excelsior Springs at Savannah
Metro Conference
Millard West 63 Omaha South 18
Omaha Marian 58 Omaha Bryan 16
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 70 Omaha Concordia 32
Omaha Central 66 Gretna 64 — OT
Louisville 49 Nebraska City 31
Waverly at York
Platteview 43 Omaha Mercy 28
Wilber-Clatonia at Raymond Central
Syracuse 66 Johnson County Central 25
Roncalli Catholic 70 Conestoga 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Highland-Doniphan West KS 39
Lewiston 39 College View Academy 31
Lincoln Pius X 69 Omaha North 30