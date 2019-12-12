East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- East Atchison edged Fremont-Mills among the KMAland girls basketball action on Thursday evening.

NC: East Atchison 43 Fremont-Mills 37 

Kilea Cooper scored 13 points and Jaycee Graves added 12 for East Atchison in the win.

Teagan Ewalt scored a game and career-high 17 points for Fremont-Mills.

NC: Stanton 74 Heartland Christian 31 

Shelena Cochran had 10 points and eight rebounds for Heartland Christian in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 53 Riverside 8

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 44 Lenox 21

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 55 Sioux City West 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Le Mars 42

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Panorama 51 Harlan 48

East Atchison 43 Fremont-Mills 37

Stanton 74 Heartland Christian 31

Thomas Jefferson 48 Underwood 31

Southeast Warren 82 Melcher-Dallas 75

East Union at Earlham 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Rock Port 41 St. Joseph Christian 24

Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway 

Stewartsville 40 Gilman City 31

Benton at Lee’s Summit West 

Excelsior Springs at Savannah 

Metro Conference

Millard West 63 Omaha South 18

Omaha Marian 58 Omaha Bryan 16

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington 70 Omaha Concordia 32

Omaha Central 66 Gretna 64 — OT

Louisville 49 Nebraska City 31

Waverly at York 

Platteview 43 Omaha Mercy 28

Wilber-Clatonia at Raymond Central 

Syracuse 66 Johnson County Central 25

Roncalli Catholic 70 Conestoga 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Highland-Doniphan West KS 39

Lewiston 39 College View Academy 31

Lincoln Pius X 69 Omaha North 30