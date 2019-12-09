(KMAland) -- Emily Williams just missed a triple-double, Kylie Morrison scored big and much more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: East Mills 52 Woodbine 44
Miah Urban had 17 points, and Alex Knop finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills. Emily Williams narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 53 Fremont-Mills 30
Kylie Morrison scored 29 points for Logan-Magnolia in the dominant win heard on KMA 960. View the full report at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 7
Liv Caldwell had three points and 10 rebounds for Ankeny Christian Academy.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Mills 52 Woodbine 44
Logan-Magnolia 53 Fremont-Mills 30
Tri-Center 46 West Harrison 34
Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 38
Colo-Nesco 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 56
West Monona 76 Boyer Valley 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 71 Sioux City North 30
West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 7
Seymour 57 Diagonal 26
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah at Benton (G)
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City at Tri County
Metro Conference
Millard South 79 Omaha Northwest 26