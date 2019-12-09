Rachel Drake & Emily Williams, East Mills.jpg
Pictured: Emily Williams, East Mills

(KMAland) -- Emily Williams just missed a triple-double, Kylie Morrison scored big and much more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

NC: East Mills 52 Woodbine 44 

Miah Urban had 17 points, and Alex Knop finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills. Emily Williams narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds.

NC: Logan-Magnolia 53 Fremont-Mills 30 

Kylie Morrison scored 29 points for Logan-Magnolia in the dominant win heard on KMA 960. View the full report at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 7 

Liv Caldwell had three points and 10 rebounds for Ankeny Christian Academy.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

East Mills 52 Woodbine 44

Logan-Magnolia 53 Fremont-Mills 30

Tri-Center 46 West Harrison 34 

Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 38

Colo-Nesco 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 56

West Monona 76 Boyer Valley 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic 71 Sioux City North 30

West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 7

Seymour 57 Diagonal 26

Midland Empire Conference  

Savannah at Benton (G)

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

East Harrison at Nodaway-Holt 

Pioneer Conference 

Pawnee City at Tri County 

Metro Conference 

Millard South 79 Omaha Northwest 26